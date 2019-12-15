Dereham Town 1 Maldon & Tiptree 2: Magpies made to pay for missed chances against Maldon & Tiptree

Action from Dereham Town's 2-1 defeat at Maldon & Tiptree. Picture: Robert Groom Archant

Dereham Town suffered a second consecutive league defeat as two goals from Maldon & Tiptree cancelled out the visitors' lead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Maldon started the brightest, but it was Dereham who took an early lead in the 16th minute through an own goal after good work by Toby Hiiliard. In-form winger Rhys Logan then spurned two excellent chances but Dereham went in at the break a goal to the good.

David Hinton and Owen Murphy forced the Maldon goalkeeper into a couple of excellent saves and the Magpies would live to regret these missed chances. Martyn Stokes finished well to level after Dereham failed to clear a corner and with the wind in their sails the visitors' winner arrived in the 72nd minute. Danny Parish was given too much time on the edge of the box and the resulting shot squeezed in at the near post.

Overall, a disappointing afternoon at the Wallace Binder Ground for the Norfolk side. However, a golden opportunity arises for the Magpies to rectify their recent dip in form as they take on Basildon this Tuesday evening.