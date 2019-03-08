Hipperson on the scoresheet but Dereham have to settle for point

Adam Hipperson was on target in Dereham's 1-1 draw with Heybridge Swifts. Picture: Alan Palmer Photography Archant

Dereham gained another useful point from a hard fought game that they could have won.

Dereham Town 1 Heybridge Swifts 1

Heybridge were denied the lead in the fifth minute by a smart close range save from Elliot Pride as Jack Adlington-Pile was allowed too much space.

The Swifts were winning most of the loose balls and creating chances in a high tempo opening. In the 27th minute Murphy combined with Hipperson on the left and he travelled to the visitors by-line with his low centre being intercepted for a corner by Toni Adeymi. From Ryan Hawkins' centre Shaun Wones' header was cleared off the line by Harrison Chatting. Hipperson continued to cause problems with his pace down the left.

After the break Hilliard used his strength in the air to head onto Hawkins who volleyed over from an acute angle.

In the 54th minute Heybridge's Evans Kouassi delivered a dangerous far post cross towards Chatting whose downward header forced Pride to save. Dereham's Logan then played a superb long ball over the visitors defence to Hilliard but his drive was blocked.

The Magpies were rewarded for their efforts in the 62nd minute. Eoin McQuaid found Hipperson on the left hand side of the box and he turned inside before curling a delightful 20 yarder across the keeper and into the net.

They couldn't hold on to the lead though as Kouassi beat two home defenders with ease before netting with a fine 20 yard curler in the 80th minute.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Murphy, Hinton, Wones, Castellan, R Logan (A Smith 72), McQuaid (Clarke 86), Hilliard, Hawkins, Hipperson. Subs: Matthews, Imrie, Linford.

Heybridge: Collins, Randell, Siva, Tosoni, Corbett, Adeyemi, Kouassi, Ronto, Teniola (Osei-Owusu 65), Chatting (Price 78), Adlington-Pile. Subs: O Martin-Sorondo, J Peart, B Willis.

Referee: G Laffin

Attendance: 174