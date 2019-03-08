Search

Advanced search

Hipperson on the scoresheet but Dereham have to settle for point

PUBLISHED: 16:03 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 15 September 2019

Adam Hipperson was on target in Dereham's 1-1 draw with Heybridge Swifts. Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

Adam Hipperson was on target in Dereham's 1-1 draw with Heybridge Swifts. Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

Archant

Dereham gained another useful point from a hard fought game that they could have won.

Dereham Town 1 Heybridge Swifts 1

Dereham gained another useful point from a hard fought game that they could have won.

Heybridge were denied the lead in the fifth minute by a smart close range save from Elliot Pride as Jack Adlington-Pile was allowed too much space.

The Swifts were winning most of the loose balls and creating chances in a high tempo opening. In the 27th minute Murphy combined with Hipperson on the left and he travelled to the visitors by-line with his low centre being intercepted for a corner by Toni Adeymi. From Ryan Hawkins' centre Shaun Wones' header was cleared off the line by Harrison Chatting. Hipperson continued to cause problems with his pace down the left.

After the break Hilliard used his strength in the air to head onto Hawkins who volleyed over from an acute angle.

You may also want to watch:

In the 54th minute Heybridge's Evans Kouassi delivered a dangerous far post cross towards Chatting whose downward header forced Pride to save. Dereham's Logan then played a superb long ball over the visitors defence to Hilliard but his drive was blocked.

The Magpies were rewarded for their efforts in the 62nd minute. Eoin McQuaid found Hipperson on the left hand side of the box and he turned inside before curling a delightful 20 yarder across the keeper and into the net.

They couldn't hold on to the lead though as Kouassi beat two home defenders with ease before netting with a fine 20 yard curler in the 80th minute.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Murphy, Hinton, Wones, Castellan, R Logan (A Smith 72), McQuaid (Clarke 86), Hilliard, Hawkins, Hipperson. Subs: Matthews, Imrie, Linford.

Heybridge: Collins, Randell, Siva, Tosoni, Corbett, Adeyemi, Kouassi, Ronto, Teniola (Osei-Owusu 65), Chatting (Price 78), Adlington-Pile. Subs: O Martin-Sorondo, J Peart, B Willis.

Referee: G Laffin

Attendance: 174

Most Read

Rail disruption after person hit by train

Football fans at Norwich station. Photo: Archant

First dates and celebrity guests - is this Norwich’s longest running restaurant?

Mandy Tufts and Luis Jardim enjoy hearing customer's stories at Captain America's. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Who’s crying their heart out now, Noel Gallagher?

Noel Gallagher dedicated

‘Unbelievable, incredible, phenomenal’ - one of my most amazing matches in 40 years at Carrow Road

The home fans roar their approval as Emiliano Buendia of Norwich takes the ball of Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

Bed bugs and a rat in the kitchen - the Norfolk seaside hotel even the owner thinks is an ‘eyesore’

The Sea Princess in North Drive where questions have been raised about quality Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’m a normal lad who’s worked hard’ - Great Yarmouth-born fashion mogul with £40m business launches BBC documentary

In The Style founder Adam Frisby. Picture: In The Style

‘He went to work and never came home’ - Fiancée opens up almost one year after factory death

Jon Collins, the pest control worker and fishing enthusiast who died at Banham Poultry in October. PHOTO: Sara Dutton

Iconic Norwich shop opens new store

Langleys has been in three different locations in Norwich over nearly 140 years. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Swimmer found ‘cold and shaking badly’ by lifeboat crew

A man who was cold and shaking badly was rescued by lifeboat crews after he went missing on his morning swim. Picture: www.aerovisuals.co.uk

Stunning acrobatics and trapeze skills wow the crowds at the Out There Festival

Out there Festival 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists