Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Dereham Town struggles go on after FA Trophy defeat

PUBLISHED: 22:23 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:23 28 September 2019

Dereham Town went down to defeat against Halesowen. Picture: Archant

Dereham Town went down to defeat against Halesowen. Picture: Archant

Copyrighted

Dereham Town turned to cup action this weekend but could not change their recent run of results as they suffered suffer defeat to a very good Halesowen Town side in the extra preliminary round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

FA Trophy extra preliminary round

Dereham Town 1 Halesowen Town 2

Dereham Town turned to cup action this weekend but could not change their recent run of results as they suffered suffer defeat to a very good Halesowen Town side in the extra preliminary round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Dereham got off to a good start opening the scoring in the sixth minute, a Rhys Logan corner from the left was kept around the box by Smith, finding it's way back to Logan on the right. His cross was half blocked and fell to Matthews on the edge of the box who rifled his half volley back passed Catlow.

You may also want to watch:

From this moment Halesowen took more control of the game, with Sammons forcing a smart save from Pride after a short free kick on 19 minutes. The equaliser the visitors deserved came a few minutes later, with Yates delivering a cross from deep on the right, the ball was allowed to bounce by the home defence and Gibson lifted the bouncing ball smartly over Pride.

The second half kicked off in a torrential downpour, which took a few minutes before either team could settle. Once the conditions abated Halesowen took a hold of the game creating good chances for Molyneux and Bunn, but found Dickerson and Pride in good form to deny them.

Both teams pushed forward to look for the winner and the game became more stretched. Unfortunately for the Magpies it was the Halesowen subs that made the difference with five minutes to go. Josh Hawker turned on the left hand side and played fellow substitute Lewis Wright through on the right hand side, he rushed onto the through ball and finished smartly passed Pride to give the visitors the lead.

Halesowen managed to see out the final five minutes despite a big push by the hosts and progress to the first qualifying round. For Dereham it is back to league action next Saturday and a visit to high flying Coggeshall Town.

Dereham Town: Pride, Frary, Imre (Dickerson 18), Linford (Crisp 69), Wones, Matthews, Logan, Smith (McQuaid 69), Hilliard, Hinton, Hipperson.

Halesowen Town: Catlow, Ashmore, Bowen, Sammons (Hawker 78), Piggott, Parsons, Hewitt, R. Bunn, Gibson, Yates (Wright 83), Molyneux (Lucas 66). Subs not used: McCone, B.Bunn

Most Read

Customer left £20,000 out of pocket as Norfolk glazing firm collapses

Cathy Miles stands in front of her extension boarded with plywood, despite having paid Sunfold Systems �20,000 for windows and doors. Picture: Cathy Miles

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

‘A truly fantastic experience’ - Luxurious camping pod site in Norfolk expanding

The cabins on site at the George and Dragon pub. Photo: The George and Dragon

Family-of-seven’s front door nightmare means they can’t leave home secure for nine weeks

The door at Gresham Road where damage means tenant Michael Falkner has not been able to use it properly for weeks. Photo: Archant

Young couple’s gamble on struggling pub hailed success

Keiron Bullen and Caitlin Quinn took over the White Hart in Wymondham last year. Photo: Bethany Wales

Most Read

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tearful mother’s heartache after school registration letter for son who has died

Kai Jno Baptiste. Pic: Lizzy Jones.

Tributes paid to army corporal who died in car accident

Corporal Richard Blain from the British Army's Light Dragoons has died in a car accident. Picture: Light Dragoons

‘It is possibly broken and another long term injury’ - Farke’s fears for City left back

Todd Cantwell's first half effort is blocked by Martin Kelly Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace

Norwich City keeper Ralf Fahrmann's Premier League debut was cut short by injury at Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Match Report: Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich City - Canaries suffer third consecutive defeat on the road

Ibrahim Amadou conceded a first half penalty in Norwich City's Premier League game at Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists