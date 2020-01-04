Search

Advanced search

Dereham Town slip to heavy defeat at home

PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:00 04 January 2020

Toby Hilliard was on target but couldn't stop Dereham Town slipping to a 4-1 defeat against Great Wakering Rovers. Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

Toby Hilliard was on target but couldn't stop Dereham Town slipping to a 4-1 defeat against Great Wakering Rovers. Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

Archant

Dereham slumped to a disappointing home defeat at Aldiss Park against Great Wakering Rovers.

Dereham Town 1 Great Wakering Rovers 4

Dereham slumped to a disappointing home defeat at Aldiss Park against Great Wakering Rovers.

Home keeper Elliot Pride was forced into an early save to deny Jake Gordon. The Magpies won a corner on the right in the eighth minute but Toby Hilliard headed just over from Rhys Logan's centre.

Minutes later from another corner Adam Hipperson volleyed inches over the bar.

Wakering threatened down the left in the 19th minute with Kojo Apenteng delivering a cross towards the penalty spot which Martin Tuohy headed home to put the visitors ahead.

You may also want to watch:

In the 29th minute a patient build up by Dereham culminated with skipper David Hinton firing over from 25 yards.

As they pressed again visiting keeper Bobby Mason turned a long range Adam Hipperson strike for a corner.

The same home player then dragged a shot wide after Adam Smith had won the ball well in the centre of the park as the Magpies were behind at the break. However, they soon equalised following the restart when Hilliard drilled a low drive into the bottom of the net after receiving Hipperson's pass in the 50th minute.

Wakering regained the lead in the 74th minute when George Cox went on a run and crossed to the unmarked Billy Johnson who fired home. Two minutes later the visitors virtually sealed the game when Jake Gordon netted with a stunning long range shot. Hilliard came close to reducing the deficit with his header being headed off the line from Logan's corner. Wakering made it 4-1 in the 83rd minute when Gordon waltzed through the home defence and released Jack Stevenson who rolled the ball home to complete the scoring.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Murphy, Hinton, Snapkauskas, Castellan, Logan, Smith (McQuaid 79), Hilliard, Crisp, Hipperson (Imrie 85). Subs: Bassham, Willis.

Great Wakering Rovers: Mason, Hay, Conway, Carter, Heath, Woodhouse, Gordon (Walker 82), Cox, Tuohy, Stevenson (Jags 82), Apenteng (Johnson 68). Subs: J Lelliott, S Buttetworth.

Referee: B Mingay

Attendance: 157

Most Read

Body found by police in Norwich

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

‘They were a lovely family’ - Street in shock after man found dead in house

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Closing date revealed for town’s Debenhams store

'Last few days' signs have been installed ahead of the closure of Great Yarmouth's Debenhams store this month.

Weeks of road closures planned off A47 at Norfolk Showground

A redesign of the Norfolk Showground roundabout off the A47 will see weeks of closures and possible delays from later this month. Picture: Google Maps.

Norwich panto star makes ‘comedy gold’ Greta Thunberg gaffe on Mastermind

Amanda Henderson as Alexa in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘They were a lovely family’ - Street in shock after man found dead in house

A body has been found in a house in Gateley Gardens_Jan 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

‘Over the moon’ – Idah flying high after becoming City’s youngest EVER hat-trick scorer

Adam Idah of Norwich City celebrates with his team mates after scoring the third goal against Preston North End during the FA Cup match at Deepdale, Preston. Picture by Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images

‘Maybe I send Teemu out on loan’ - Farke’s classic banter on what next for City’s FA Cup hat-trick hero Idah

Adam Idah notched a hat-trick on his Norwich City FA Cup debut in a 4-2 win against Preston Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s Adam Idah-inspired FA Cup third round 4-2 win at Preston North End

Adam Idah had day to remember with a hat-trick on his second senior start for Norwich City in the FA Cup third round tie at Preston Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd

Preston North End 2-4 Norwich City: Idah hat-trick gives City first FA Cup win in seven years

Adam Idah enjoyed his afternoon at Deepdale, with his first goal arriving after two minutes. Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists