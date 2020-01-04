Dereham Town slip to heavy defeat at home

Toby Hilliard was on target but couldn't stop Dereham Town slipping to a 4-1 defeat against Great Wakering Rovers. Picture: Alan Palmer Photography Archant

Dereham slumped to a disappointing home defeat at Aldiss Park against Great Wakering Rovers.

Dereham Town 1 Great Wakering Rovers 4

Home keeper Elliot Pride was forced into an early save to deny Jake Gordon. The Magpies won a corner on the right in the eighth minute but Toby Hilliard headed just over from Rhys Logan's centre.

Minutes later from another corner Adam Hipperson volleyed inches over the bar.

Wakering threatened down the left in the 19th minute with Kojo Apenteng delivering a cross towards the penalty spot which Martin Tuohy headed home to put the visitors ahead.

In the 29th minute a patient build up by Dereham culminated with skipper David Hinton firing over from 25 yards.

As they pressed again visiting keeper Bobby Mason turned a long range Adam Hipperson strike for a corner.

The same home player then dragged a shot wide after Adam Smith had won the ball well in the centre of the park as the Magpies were behind at the break. However, they soon equalised following the restart when Hilliard drilled a low drive into the bottom of the net after receiving Hipperson's pass in the 50th minute.

Wakering regained the lead in the 74th minute when George Cox went on a run and crossed to the unmarked Billy Johnson who fired home. Two minutes later the visitors virtually sealed the game when Jake Gordon netted with a stunning long range shot. Hilliard came close to reducing the deficit with his header being headed off the line from Logan's corner. Wakering made it 4-1 in the 83rd minute when Gordon waltzed through the home defence and released Jack Stevenson who rolled the ball home to complete the scoring.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Murphy, Hinton, Snapkauskas, Castellan, Logan, Smith (McQuaid 79), Hilliard, Crisp, Hipperson (Imrie 85). Subs: Bassham, Willis.

Great Wakering Rovers: Mason, Hay, Conway, Carter, Heath, Woodhouse, Gordon (Walker 82), Cox, Tuohy, Stevenson (Jags 82), Apenteng (Johnson 68). Subs: J Lelliott, S Buttetworth.

Referee: B Mingay

Attendance: 157