Leaders show their quality to see off Dereham

Dereham went down to a 3-1 defeat against Bowers & Pitsea. Picture: Archant Shirley D Whitlow

Bostik North leaders Bowers & Pitsea powered their way to a 3-1 win at Dereham Town.

Joe Gatting and Karol Wengrizk both had an early efforts blocked against their high flying opponents.

Bowers defender Richard Hale headed down at the back post but home keeper Elliot Pride was not troubled.

Dereham won a corner on the left in the 42nd minute and Danny Beaumont delivered a pacey curling ball into the six yard area which Joe Gatting guided home to put the Magpies in front. They came close again when Crisp’s low cross just eluded substitute Ethan Warne at the far post.

Pride was forced to save from Manor and Bradley Warner as the visitors pressed for the equaliser. Warner soon provided this when he side-footed home Monville’s pull back in the 50th minute.

Bowers continued to look dangerous with Manor heading Callum Leahy’s centre off target. They were awarded a penalty in the 60th minute when Dion Fray clipped Monville in the box. Warner confidently put the Essex side in front from the spot. Dereham nearly made a quick response with Ollie Ebbage firing Etan Warne’s free kick into the side netting.

However, Bowers gave themselves a two goal lead in the 77th minute when defender Richard Halle turned superbly on the edge of the box and beat home keeper Pride with a superb left foot curler.

Minutes later Pride reacted sharply to turn Warner’s header for a corner. Dereham created a chance with Beaumont and Warne combining well to set up Jamie Forshaw but his shot was blocked. In the final minute Warner blazed just off target.

Dereham: Pride, Johnson, Quantrell, Hinton, Ebbage, Frary, Beaumont, Smith, Gatting, Crisp (Tinkler 45), Wengrizk (Warne 38). Subs not used: J Forshaw.

Bowers: Wilton, Sammons, Stephen, Stokes, Halle, Leahy, Monville, Sartain, Manor, Warner, Thomas. Subs not used: Clark, McCoy, Hine, Knight, Hurst.

Referee: Mr O Morris-Saunders

Attendance: 117