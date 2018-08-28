Search

Advanced search

Leaders show their quality to see off Dereham

PUBLISHED: 16:42 09 December 2018

Dereham went down to a 3-1 defeat against Bowers & Pitsea. Picture: Archant

Dereham went down to a 3-1 defeat against Bowers & Pitsea. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

Bostik North leaders Bowers & Pitsea powered their way to a 3-1 win at Dereham Town.

Joe Gatting and Karol Wengrizk both had an early efforts blocked against their high flying opponents.

Bowers defender Richard Hale headed down at the back post but home keeper Elliot Pride was not troubled.

Dereham won a corner on the left in the 42nd minute and Danny Beaumont delivered a pacey curling ball into the six yard area which Joe Gatting guided home to put the Magpies in front. They came close again when Crisp’s low cross just eluded substitute Ethan Warne at the far post.

Pride was forced to save from Manor and Bradley Warner as the visitors pressed for the equaliser. Warner soon provided this when he side-footed home Monville’s pull back in the 50th minute.

Bowers continued to look dangerous with Manor heading Callum Leahy’s centre off target. They were awarded a penalty in the 60th minute when Dion Fray clipped Monville in the box. Warner confidently put the Essex side in front from the spot. Dereham nearly made a quick response with Ollie Ebbage firing Etan Warne’s free kick into the side netting.

However, Bowers gave themselves a two goal lead in the 77th minute when defender Richard Halle turned superbly on the edge of the box and beat home keeper Pride with a superb left foot curler.

Minutes later Pride reacted sharply to turn Warner’s header for a corner. Dereham created a chance with Beaumont and Warne combining well to set up Jamie Forshaw but his shot was blocked. In the final minute Warner blazed just off target.

Dereham: Pride, Johnson, Quantrell, Hinton, Ebbage, Frary, Beaumont, Smith, Gatting, Crisp (Tinkler 45), Wengrizk (Warne 38). Subs not used: J Forshaw.

Bowers: Wilton, Sammons, Stephen, Stokes, Halle, Leahy, Monville, Sartain, Manor, Warner, Thomas. Subs not used: Clark, McCoy, Hine, Knight, Hurst.

Referee: Mr O Morris-Saunders

Attendance: 117

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video Straw fire ‘catastrophic’ as mayor says town is becoming ‘lawless’

The large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield is being investigated as an arson. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

‘Amazing people in Norwich’ thanked by police for helping arrest man for second time in a week

Sergeant Mark Shepherd suffered cuts to his hands when trying to arrest a man in Haymarket, Norwich. Picture: Mark Shepherd

Video ‘I have never felt this feeling before’ – Norwich City star pinching himself at Championship rise

Marco Stiepermann celebrates scoring his first Norwich City league goal at Carrow Road - and what should have been the decisive strike against Bolton. Rarely are things that simple. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Our Christmas is gone’ - Couple lose family photos and roof in devastating fire

Graham Bourne and his wife Erika's house suffered devasting damage in a fire in Shelfanger. Picture: Conor Matchett

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

David Freezer
City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City deliver another dramatic win

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict as the Championship leaders somehow bag another three points, this time off Bolton.

Opinion ‘Something special brewing’ – City legend among fans delighted by late winner against Bolton

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki roars in delight after firing home City's winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Opposition view: Struggle for goals has left Bolton in big trouble

David Freezer
Ben Alnwick has been keeping Norwich City loan player Remi Matthews out of the Bolton side Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion David Freezer: Home improvements have played crucial role in Farkelife revival for Canaries

David Freezer
Daniel Farke made sure to acknowledge the Carrow Road faithful after victory over Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s last-gasp 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a breathless 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki is mobbed after his stoppage time winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It’s another Pukki party at Carrow Road as Canaries snatch dramatic win over Bolton to stay top

Teemu Pukki's face said it all as he earned Norwich City victory over Bolton, with another injury-time winner. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘It’s what any Norwich City player wants to do’ – Marco plays it cool over special day at Carrow Road

Max Aarons relishes the moment with his Norwich City team-mates, after Teemu Pukki's injury-time goal seals another stunning victory - this time over Bolton. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists