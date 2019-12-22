Magpies pegged back by late goal as Sudbury take share of spoils

Eoin McQuaid was on target for Dereham in their 1-1 draw with Sudbury. Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

The points were shared after a close match on a sticky Aldiss Park playing surface.

Dereham Town 1 AFC Sudbury 1

In the 11th minute home keeper Elliot Pride made a great save to turn Sean Marks' header over the top from Reece Harris's centre.

The Suffolk side missed a golden chance in the 23rd minute when Marks failed to hit the target from point blank range after a free kick had fallen kindly to him.

As play switched ends Ryan Crisp combined well with Logan to win a corner which led to another for the Magpies.

Matt Castellan rose well but headed Logan's centre wide. Pride made another good stop to deny Callum Harrison.

In the 41st minute Logan had close range efforts deflected for a corner. From this visiting keeper Walker made a tremendous save to keep out Tomas Snapkauskas header. The entertaining half finished all square.

Sudbury had a chance in the 52nd minute as Harrison's close range shot was blocked with Hunter dragging the rebound wide. The Magpies then missed a great opportunity with Crisp and Logan combining to set up David Hinton who fired over the top on the turn. Their pressure paid dividends from their next move.

A forward pass beat everyone and reached Eoin McQuaid who raced forward and netted with a firm low drive to put Dereham ahead in the 57th minute.

Dereham created a fine move in the 75th minute. Hinton passed inside to Logan who let the ball run through to McQuaid on the edge of the box and he hit a powerful effort that Walker clawed onto.

Minutes later McQuaid had a close range effort saved by Walker.

Sudbury drew level with a superb strike in the 85th minute. The ball was played inside to Callum Harrison and he drilled home a wonderful low diagonal 25 yard drive to deservedly give his dude a share of points after an excellent match.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Murphy (McQuaid 43), Dickerson, Snapkauskas, Castellan, Logan, Linford (Smith 65), Crisp, Hinton, Hipperson. Subs: Forshaw, Imrie, Baird.

AFC Sudbury: Walker, O'Malley, Harris (Holland 90), Hammett (Dettmar 62), Grimwood, Altintop, Bennett, Hunter, Marks, Harrison, King. Subs: Bailey-Dennis, Maycock, Cassell.

Referee: T Hancock

Attendance: 208