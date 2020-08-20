Dereham and Gorleston agree late switch for friendly

Dereham Town's friendly against Gorleston has been switched to Aldiss Park Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Dereham Town have moved quickly to ensure fans get to see games at their home ground by agreeing a venue switch for their latest pre-season friendly this weekend.

The Magpies will host Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Gorleston (3pm kick-off) on Saturday.

This follows Wednesday’s announcement regarding fans being allowed back into grounds below the National League level.

Clubs need to host a home game, before August 30, with entry allowed for a number not exceeding 15pc of their capacity to be eligible to raise that to 30pc after the end of the month. Dereham didn’t have a home game scheduled – but Gorleston have agreed to the late swap.

“We thank Gorleston for their co-operation and help with this switch at late notice,” said a club spokesman.

Dereham are expected to release further information regarding fans’ attendance on Friday.