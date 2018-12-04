Women’s hockey: Dereham keep up promotion charge with Cambridge City III win

Dereham kept up their charge for promotion in Division 1N of the East Women’s League with a 2-0 win at Cambridge City III.

The visitors had to withstand some pressure early on but got their noses in front thorugh Becca Gibbs’ calm penalty flick. Dereham sealed their 11th victory in a row in the league in the second half when Gina Steggalls’ shot was well saved by Lara Taylor was there to pick up the rebound and double Dereham’s lead.

Norwich Dragons put two disappointing defeats behind them to pick up a point in a 2-2 draw at Ipswich East-Suffolk.

Liv Thomas opened the scoring in the first half after some fine approach play by Holly Setchell. Issy Wolfe made it 2-0 in the second half and it seemed Dragons were on course for victory but two goals late on deprived them of the win.

In Division 2NE Norwich Dragons II went down to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Bury St Edmunds.

Bury looked the more threatening side in the early stages but it was Dragons that struck the first blow through Donna Vaughan.

The visitors rallied in the second period and scored two goals in inflict defeat on Dragons.

Norwich City II picked up their fourth win of the season as goals from Helen Busfield, Georgia Cleveland, Rachael Phillips and Annabel Pounder saw off Christchurch, 4-1.

Norwich Dragons Ladies III cruised to a 2-1 win over Dereham II thanks to goals from Catherine Matthews and Ally Windsor Waite.

In Division 2NW Pelicans went down to a 2-1 defeat against Cambridge Nomads despite Grace Carrier’s close range strike.

In the Premier Division of the Empresa Norfolk Women’s League Broadland made it 11 wins in a row with an 8-0 victory over Dereham III. Lydia Lawrence (2), Helen Brockington (3), Kelly Allen, Abi Dennison, and Natalie Brooks got the goals.

Norwich City kept up the pressure on Broadland with a 6-0 win over Evergreens courtesy of goals from Holly Robinson, Olivia Greenway (3), Niamh Campbell and Holly Robinson.

Broadland II (Nikki Kent, Holley Becker) and Norwich City IV (Florence Duffield, Abigail Flatt) fought out a 2-2 draw whilst Norwich Dragons IV went down to a 1-0 defeat to UEA II.