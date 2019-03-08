Search

Local round-up: Dereham head to Canvey; tough test for Yarmouth; Sheringham aim for win number 11

PUBLISHED: 11:53 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 15 March 2019

Penalty box action from the game between Kirkley & Pakefield and Wroxham last week - the match ended goalless Picture: Bryan Grint

Penalty box action from the game between Kirkley & Pakefield and Wroxham last week - the match ended goalless Picture: Bryan Grint

Adam Gusterson knows all about the power of positive thinking.

Action from Dereham Town's 2-2 draw with Grays - the Magpies will be looking to get to grips with Canvey this weekend Picture: Alan Palmer PhotographyAction from Dereham Town's 2-2 draw with Grays - the Magpies will be looking to get to grips with Canvey this weekend Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

The Dereham Town boss knows how much the point in a 2-2 draw against Grays Athletic a week ago is worth – and what the target is for the Bostik North Division run-in.

Dereham head to Canvey Island fourth from bottom of the table, and Gusterson knows only a positive approach will help them through their remaining eight games. Canvey are in 12th place, but after a good start to the season they have experienced a terrible run, losing seven out of their last eight matches.

“I was pleased with our performance last week against Grays,” said Gusterson.

“We matched a very good side and created the better chances. I think it’s a mark of our progress that the lads were a little disappointed we didn’t win the game, but on the balance of play I think a draw was probably a fair result.

“We are under no illusions that we have eight massive games left. We have worked hard and gained some important points to get ourselves off the foot of the table and out of the relegation zone, but we have to continue to view each game as an opportunity to get ourselves further clear of trouble.

“If we can put another run of wins together we know we can pull ourselves to safety and that is the positive approach we have.

“Canvey Island are a huge club at this level and whilst they have been on a poor run of late they are, of course, still a decent side. We know we have to go there and make ourselves very difficult to play against and hard to break down and if we can do that we know we will create chances and cause them problems with the attacking threats we possess.”

The Magpies travel with no injury worries and Sam Borrer returns to the squad.

Eastern Counties League

Great Yarmouth Town will be looking to get a desperately disappointing result out of their system when they welcome one of the best teams in the league to The Wellesley.

The Bloaters suffered a big setback in their battle against relegation last Saturday when they conceded two late goals to go down 2-1 at bottom team Framlingham Town.

Having dropped a place the previous evening when Long Melford won 4-2 at Brantham, they stayed in the bottom two, with a 6-1 home defeat for fellow strugglers Ely City against Norwich United the only consolation on a bad day.

The Bloaters now take on third-placed Godmanchester at home and will be looking to rise to a tough challenge after letting it slip last weekend.

A dejected joint-manager Martyn Sinclair said: “A scrappy, tight match played on a bobbly pitch in windy conditions was always going to end up decided on which team took their chances and which team made the fewer mistakes. Framlingham took their chances and we made more mistakes at crucial times. Fair play to Framlingham, who never stopped working, but it was a very disappointing day for all concerned at our club.”

Following a 4-2 home defeat against Thetford, Gorleston also have a tough task as they visit second-placed Woodbridge Town.

Just over three weeks ago Woodbridge won 4-0 at Emerald Park. Since then the Greens have put in three excellent away performances, winning twice. The Woodpeckers haven’t lost at home since mid-November although they have lost their last two games, both away against their title rivals.

Thetford have a trip to leaders Histon, while Norwich United head to Long Melford, Kirkley & Pakefield go to Stowmarket Town and Wroxham host Whitton United.

Anglian Combination

Beccles Town are the latest club in Sheringham’s sights as the high-fliers look to make it a stunning 11 wins in a row.

It’s a run which has seen them move up to second in the table, six points behind leaders Caister with two games in hand. Caister are at home to Norwich Ceyms today.

Third-placed Long Stratton are third on goal difference, but they too have played two games more than Sheringham. Stratton host St Andrews.

Then there’s a big gap to fourth-placed Waveney, who are six points in arrears, but do have their own advantage of two games in hand. Waveney are at home to Scole United.

