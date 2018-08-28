Search

Injury worries for Simmons as Dereham Town look for hat-trick of wins

PUBLISHED: 11:32 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:32 09 November 2018

Dereham Town's Adam Smith is a doubt for the visit of Maldon & Tiptree Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Town's Adam Smith is a doubt for the visit of Maldon & Tiptree Picture: Ian Burt

Resurgent Dereham Town will be looking to make it a hat-trick of wins when they entertain Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday.

The Magpies have beaten Romford and Brentwood, taking them up to 11th place in the Bostik North League.

And while manager Neal Simmons will be boosted by the addition of midweek signing of Norfolk County under-18s defender Lewis Johnson from Norwich CBS, his squad has again has been disrupted by injuries.

“U18 forward Karol Wengrizk picked up an ankle injury at Brentwood and will be out for at least a month and Adam Smith is doubtful with a minor knee injury,” he said.

“Both players have been influential in our improved form recently and will be a big miss.

Opportunities are now available for other members of the squad and they will be looking to take full advantage.

“Lewis Johnson is a defender that is highly rated locally. He is extremely hard working and has all of the attributes to be a success at Dereham Town.

“The club’s history in giving young players the chance to play at this level was a big factor in the move and one that we are proud of. We regularly have U18s players in our match day squad and six of these have represented Dereham Town so far this season.”

“Maldon (currently fifth) will come with a blend of youth and experience as they try and build on their seventh-placed finish last season. We will have to be at our very best to pick up a positive result.”

