Struggling Dereham desperate to make amends

PUBLISHED: 10:50 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:50 21 December 2018

Dereham manager Neal Simmons takes his side to Felixstowe & Walton United this weekend Picture: Ian Burt

Neal Simmons says his Dereham Town players are determined to erase the ”embarrassment” of their 8-2 thumping at AFC Sudbury a week ago.

The Magpies dropped to the bottom of the table after that thumping and face a trip to 13th-placed Felixstowe & Walton on Saturday afternoon, desperate to pick up some much-needed points.

“After the embarrassment of last week everyone can’t wait to get back on the pitch and right a few wrongs,” admitted the Magpies boss.

“If any supporters travel – and I wouldn’t blame them if they didn’t – we want to show them that last week was a one-off.”

Simmons should have a stronger squad at his disposal.

“We are planning to get some experience back in our defence,” he said.

“Other experienced players back and available for selection are Seamus Kelleher, Adam Smith, David Hinton and Ryan Crisp, whilst the influential Jamie Forshaw is a week fitter.”

