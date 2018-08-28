Search

Advanced search

Forshaw at the double as Dereham earn valuable point

PUBLISHED: 09:33 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:33 23 December 2018

Jamie Forshaw scored twice for Dereham Town at Felixstowe Picture: Ian Burt

Jamie Forshaw scored twice for Dereham Town at Felixstowe Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Struggling Dereham moved off the bottom of the table after earning a valuable point with a much improved performance.

The Magpies twice led, but were pegged back each time.

There was a warning sign as early as the fifth minute when Felixstowe’s Miles Powell flashed a drive past Dereham keeper Elliot Pride’s post.

As play switched ends Danny Beaumont had a close-range effort palmed away by home keeper Jack Spurling. There was little between the sides in the opening stages, but on 16 minutes Jamie Forshaw hit a superb low drive from 25 yards that beat Spurling to put the Magpies in front. The lead lasted just five minutes, with Ethan Clarke’s corner from the right headed black into the danger area by Joshua Kerridge for Liam Hillyard to nod home.

Beaumont found space to exploit outside the home box but fired straight at Spurling.

Dereham boss Neal Simmons made a double substitution at the break with McLeish and Wengrzik replacing Kelleher and Murphy. A strong run by David Hinton won his side a corner with Frary volleying Beaumont’s centre over the bar. Dereham took the lead again in the 59th minute after Beaumont was upended in the box and Forshaw stepped up and sent Spurling the wrong way from the spot. Dereham were now playing with more confidence and Adam Smith released Joe Gatting who hit a fierce long drive inches over.

Felixstowe again drew level in the 71st minute when Miles Powell stabbed home from close range. The Seasiders should have gone in front when Rhys Henry somehow failed to steer home Powell’s pass. Ryan Crisp replaced Gatting and immediately forced Spurling into action while Frary flashed a header wide from McLeish’s corner.

Felixstowe & Walton: Spurling, Bennett, Clarke, Ainsley, Kerridge, Davis, Francis, Ainsley, Hillyard, Matthews (Henry 68), Powell (Ford 90). Subs not used: Bloomfield, Barber, Wiggins.

Dereham: Pride, Johnson, Murphy (McLeish 45), Hinton, Ebbage, Frary, Kelleher (Wengrzik 45), Smith, Gatting (Crisp 76), Forshaw, Beaumont.

Sub not used: Quantrell.

Ref: A Sannerude. Att: 396

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed at Highbury and Islington station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Much-loved owner of former Essex Road chippy George’s Fish Bar dies

#includeImage($article, 225)

Islington Council bans famous jazz musician accused of antisemitism from performing with The Blockheads

#includeImage($article, 225)

Marcel Campbell: King’s Cross man Reece Williams jailed for 12 years over fatal stabbing in Upper Street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in Eriswell Crash

A road has been closed while emergancy services attend to a crashin Mildenhall. Picture: Getty

After 30 years in the fire service West Norfolk says goodbye and thank you to station manager Bob Ayres

Station manager Bob Ayres is retiring from the service after 30 years. Photo: Emily Prince

Norfolk rescue teams given over £80,000 towards new equipment

Hemsby Lifeboat has received funding to pay for a new softrack launch and recovery vehicle. Photo: Nick Butcher

Three things I’ve learned about Great Yarmouth

Andrew Fitchett shares the things he's learned by working in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Antony Kelly

Appeal after bikers rode moped without wearing helmets

Great Yarmouth Police are appealing for information. Picture: Ian Burt.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists