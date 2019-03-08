Search

Magpies looking to end winless run at Coggeshall

PUBLISHED: 17:54 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 03 October 2019

Ryan Hawkins returns for Dereham at Coggeshall Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

Dereham Town will be looking to end a long run without a win this weekend.

The Magpies travel to Coggeshall who are currently fourth in the BetVictor North League table after seven fixtures.

They head there without a win in seven league and cup games - although they have performed well against some strong sides.

It's a stat that manager Adam Gusterson is keen to rectifty.

"I think if performances had been poor and we'd been outplayed by teams then we would have a real problem, but that has not been the case," he said.

"We've played some good stuff and it is just a case of making sure we get things right in both boxes as we have conceded some really poor goals and not been clinical enough.

"We have to cut out the costly individual errors because at this level they get punished, as we have found so far this season."

Coggeshall were many people's pre-season tip for success this season after they brought in several new players, and Gusterson knows it will be yet another tough task.

"They are one of the favourites to win the league and so we know it is going to be a really tough game for us, but we go there with no pressure," he said.

"They are expected to win the game and if we can get anything then it will be unexpected on paper.

"Everyone will have to stand up and be counted if we are to get a positive result and that is the challenge for the lads on Saturday."

The Magpies boss has a full squad to select from, with Ryan Hawkins - on loan from King's Lynn Town - available and Matt Castellan returning from suspension.

