Sean Watson retains Dereham 5K title in thrilling finish as Bure Valley Harriers' Faith Viney wins ladies race

Action from the Dereham 5K on Sunday. Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography © 2013 Mark Hewlett

Sean Watson won a thrilling sprint finish to retain his Dereham 5K title on Sunday.

Sean Watson takes victory at the Dereham 5K. Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography Sean Watson takes victory at the Dereham 5K. Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

Watson was involved in a three-way battle with Callum Bowen-Jones (Dereham Runners AC) and Michael Eccles (Bure Valley Harriers) for much of the race, which is part of the Sportlink GP Series.

Watson and Bowen-Jones were neck and neck going into the home straight with both runners digging deep to try and take victory. Watson prevailed in 15:53 as Bowen-Jones consoled himself with a new personal best of 15:55. Eccles was not far behind in third in 16:02.

"Last year I ran the whole race off on my own but this year was a lot more competitive," said Watson, who has just finished a degree and moving back to Norfolk this summer. "There were three of us with around 400m to go and it was great - it's more fun to run in a pack."

Watson is traditionally a triathlete but may look to focus more on running events once he has competed in the Aquathlon Championships next month.

Callum Bowen-Jones set a new personal best in second place at the Dereham 5K. Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography Callum Bowen-Jones set a new personal best in second place at the Dereham 5K. Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

"I've finished university now so looking forward to moving back to Norfolk - the next big one is the Aquathlon Championships for me and then after that I think I will be focusing a lot more on running. I'll look to join a running club here but I'm not sure which one yet."

Bure Valley Harriers' Faith Viney took the ladies title in 17:40 ahead of Juliette Watkinson (Wymondham AC) in 18:13 and Jessica Behan (Norwich Road Runners) in 19:08.

Viney, who has just started as a doctor at the James Paget Hospital, was pleased with the result as she adjusts to a new training routine that accounts for a demanding job.

"My legs felt quite tired just from working and a big session earlier in the week. I've just been trying to get back on the training wagon," said Viney, whose victory was her third in this year's series following her successes at the Freethorpe 10M and the Valentine's 10K.

Faith Viney on the home straight at the Dereham 5K. Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography Faith Viney on the home straight at the Dereham 5K. Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

"It was a good race - I think I probably could have attacked it a bit more in the second mile but I can't beat myself up and I really enjoyed it.

"My training has been a bit off and on since the Wroxham 5Ks. I started work as a doctor two weeks ago so I've missed a few sessions during that time.

"I'm quite tired - it's very different compared with how you can train when you're at university because you can get the training sessions in as you want.

"It wasn't a PB today but I really enjoyed it. Sometimes you've just got to get in amongst it and see how it feels."

Action from the Dereham 5K on Sunday. Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography Action from the Dereham 5K on Sunday. Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

Viney's next target is the anchor leg for Bure Valley Harriers at the Round Norfolk Relay next month but she will then look to concentrate on the shorter distances with the Jolly Jaguars 10K and the East Coast 10K possible targets as part of the GP Series.

"The Round Norfolk Relay is such a great event and then I will probably do a couple of 10Ks before thinking about cross country again," she added.

"I really enjoy that and it will be good to get some good winter training in ahead of the summer next year."

Results (gun times)

Men

Overall

1. Sean Watson 00:15:53.9

2. Callum Bowen-Jones 00:15:55.3 (Dereham Runners AC)

3. Michael Eccles 00:16:02.8 (Bure Valley Harriers)

M40-44

1. Neil Adams 00:16:31.6 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)

2. Matt Pyatt 00:16:42.6 (Dereham Runners AC)

3. Carl White 00:17:27.6

M45-49

1. Jan Kaiser 00:17:01.0 (City of Norwich AC)

2. Richard Ebbs 00:17:18.8 (Ryston Runners AC)

3. Lawrence Wade 00:17:25.3 (City of Norwich AC)

M50-54

1. Steven Carruthers 00:17:51.3 (Rock Estate Runners and Riders)

2. Sean Thompson 00:18:32.8 (Wymondham AC)

3. Malcolm Tuff 00:18:51.6 (Ryston Runners AC)

M55-59

1. John Moore 00:17:55.3 (Norfolk Gazelles RC)

2. Mark Garrett 00:18:13.0 (Norwich Road Runners)

3. Kevin Vaughan 00:18:24.6 (Thetford AC)

M60-64

1. Yitzhak Ben-aroya 00:19:21.3 (Wymondham AC)

2. Phil Hurr 00:19:22.8 (Bure Valley Harriers)

3. Derek Bye 00:19:55.3 (Norfolk Gazelles RC)

M65-69

1. Stephen Dady 00:20:42.3 (Wymondham AC)

2. Pete Johnson 00:21:07.3 (Ryston Runners AC)

3. David Aldis 00:21:57.5 (City of Norwich AC)

M70+

1. Kenneth Bowman 00:21:04.6 (Coltishall Jaguars RC)

2. Philip Neave 00:28:39.0 (Bungay Black Dog RC)

3. Philip Penn 00:29:00.5

Women

Overall

1. Faith Viney 00:17:42.6 (Bure Valley Harriers)

2. Juliette Watkinson 00:18:15.8 (Wymondham AC)

3. Jessica Behan 00:19:11.6 (Norwich Road Runners)

F40-44

1. Tawa Groombridge 00:19:55.1 (Norwich Road Runners)

2. Louise White 00:20:02.8 (Thetford AC)

3. Stacey Harper 00:20:54.3 (Norwich Road Runners)

F45-49

1. Sabina Spence 00:20:47.7 (Bure Valley Harriers)

2. Maria Lewis 00:20:58.8

3. Lesley Robins 00:21:07.5 (Ryston Runners AC)

F50-54

1. Louise Hurr 00:20:50.3 (Norfolk Gazelles RC)

2. Nicola Baker 00:21:17.8 (Great Yarmouth Road Runners)

3. Karen Archbold 00:21:45.8 (Lowestoft Road Runners)

F55-59

1. Dawn Broom 00:22:17.5 (Penistone Footpath Runners & Athletic Club)

2. Judy Crooks 00:23:23.0 (Norwich Road Runners)

3. Anna Coulborn 00:24:47.8 (Great Yarmouth Road Runners)

F60-64

1. Anne Ellen 00:22:11.8 (Norfolk Gazelles RC)

2. Linda Cusack 00:23:55.8 (Thetford AC)

3. Sine Garviemcinally 00:25:28.3

F65-69

1. Pauline Sparrow 00:25:20.5 (Ryston Runners AC)

2. Gill Hart 00:29:58.6 (Ryston Runners AC)

3. Pat Brightman 00:33:07.2 (Great Yarmouth & District AC)

F70+

1. Cindy Burgess 00:28:05.0 (Wymondham AC)

2. Eva Osborne 00:29:29.0 (Wymondham AC)

