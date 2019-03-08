Big win for Dereham against play-off chasers Bury

Action from Dereham Town's 3-2 home win over Bury Picture: Alan Palmer Photography Archant

Dereham gained a superb 3-2 victory over Bury that should go a long way to help them remain in the Ryman North division.

The Magpies took a stranglehold on the game inside the opening half hour.

Adam Hipperson, Joe Gatting and Ryan Crisp all had chances before the hosts went ahead after just 11 minutes, when Hipperson scored from the penalty spot, after Rhys Logan had been fouled.

Bury were struggling to cope with the tempo of Dereham’s play and the home side increased their lead in the 25th minute when Gatting found Ryan Crisp with a diagonal pass and he made no mistake from close range.

The visitors reduced the arrears when Emmanuel Machaya slotted home in the 36th minute, but Dereham made it 3-1 when Logan volleyed home from 14 yards in the 48th minute. Bury pulled a goal back in the 84th minute through Tanner Call who netted from close range, but Dereham held up play well to secure the points.

Dereham: E Pride, D Frary, O Murphy, D Hinton, S Wones, M Castellan, R Logan, A Smith, J Gatting (J Forshaw 80), R Crisp, A Hipperson. Subs not used: D Beaumont, L Johnson, A Plumstead.

Bury: L Tibbles, R Scott, R Stafford, O Fenn, I Millar, K Clements, E Machaya, R Jolland (J Revell 67), O Hughes, T Call, J Chambers-Shaw. Subs not used: H Brown, J Kennedy, R Horne, J Revell, G Bugg.

Ref: A Sannerude

Att: 224