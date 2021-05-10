Young Linnets star has his eyes on Liverpool
- Credit: Ian Burt
King’s Lynn Town will be without young defender Elkan Baggott when they head to Chesterfield on Tuesday night.
The on-loan Ipswich player is on FA Youth Cup duties with the Tractor Boys, who have a huge semi-final tie against Liverpool on Wednesday (6pm).
Baggott was missing from Lynn’s squad for the weekend clash with Solihull Moors, which fell victim to a waterlogged pitch.
Manager Ian Culverhouse appears to have no new injuries to contend with for the trip to Derbyshire. Lynn are without a win in eight games, and haven’t won away from home since a January success at Eastleigh.
Hosts Chesterfield may include former Linnets striker Kairo Mitchell, who left Lynn to join the Spireites in April – the day the clubs met at The Walks, with the visitors winning 2-1.
While Lynn have had a long run without a win, Chesterfield boss James Rowe admits he is wary of them.
“I am sure they are building towards next season so they are going to come here and have a right go,” he said. “We need to bring the energy tomorrow and we need to put our home form right.”
