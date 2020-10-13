New date for Cromer fighter Ryan Walsh’s Golden Contract fight
Ryan Walsh has been given a new date for his postponed Golden Contract featherweight final against Jazza Dickens.
The Cromer fighter will now face Dickens on Wednesday, December 2 at Production Park Studios in Wakefield.
The clash was originally set for September 30 before a positive Covid-19 test for Dickens postponed the fight.
Dickens will also defend his WBO European featherweight title in the bout against Walsh.
Dickens defeated Leigh Wood by majority decision in the semi-final to move into the final, while Walsh earned a unanimous decision victory over Tyrone McCullagh.
A belt will also be on the line in the light-heavyweight final, as Bolotniks (17-5-1, 7 KOs) defends his WBO European light-heavyweight title against Michel (11-1, 8 KOs).
MTK Global vice-president Jamie Conlan said: “The Ryan Walsh vs Jazza Dickens postponement has only added to the anticipation of what many in the trade are calling a genuine 50/50 and one of the best all-British fights to be on the 2020 schedule. A fight where the winner will be directly in line to fight for a world title.”
