New date for Cromer fighter Ryan Walsh’s Golden Contract fight

Ryan Walsh has a new date for his Golden Contract final Picture: Mark Hewlett © 2013 Mark Hewlett

Ryan Walsh has been given a new date for his postponed Golden Contract featherweight final against Jazza Dickens.

The Cromer fighter will now face Dickens on Wednesday, December 2 at Production Park Studios in Wakefield.

The clash was originally set for September 30 before a positive Covid-19 test for Dickens postponed the fight.

Dickens will also defend his WBO European featherweight title in the bout against Walsh.

Dickens defeated Leigh Wood by majority decision in the semi-final to move into the final, while Walsh earned a unanimous decision victory over Tyrone McCullagh.

A belt will also be on the line in the light-heavyweight final, as Bolotniks (17-5-1, 7 KOs) defends his WBO European light-heavyweight title against Michel (11-1, 8 KOs).

MTK Global vice-president Jamie Conlan said: “The Ryan Walsh vs Jazza Dickens postponement has only added to the anticipation of what many in the trade are calling a genuine 50/50 and one of the best all-British fights to be on the 2020 schedule. A fight where the winner will be directly in line to fight for a world title.”