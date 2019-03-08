Thurlow Nunn round-up: Danny White quits as Thetford Town bosss after Woodbridge defeat

Danny White has left Thetford Town after a poor start to the season. Picture: Archant Copyright: Archant 2017

Danny White has resigned as Thetford Town boss after the Brecklanders' 4-1 defeat at Woodbridge on Saturday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny White has resigned as Thetford Town boss after the Brecklanders' 4-1 defeat at Woodbridge on Saturday afternoon.

Town have endured a nightmare start to the season as they slipped to their ninth successive loss in the league at Notcutts Park where Max Melanson's penalty on the hour mark was all they had to show for their efforts.

White, who was appointed Thetford boss in October 2015, believes it's time to step aside and will take charge of the club for the final time on Wednesday when they take on King's Lynn Town Reserves in the League Cup.

"I am sad to be stepping down but feel the time is right," said White. "It has been tough, the league is much stronger this season, a lot of clubs have strengthened with quality players and we have struggled to get the same team out every week."

Thetford chairman Nigel Armes admitted to understood White's decision. He said: "I have known him since he was eight years old and he is a true friend, so his decision is hard to take, but understandable," he said. "I will always be indebted to him for the time and energy he has put into the club. He leaves with my greatest respect."

You may also want to watch:

Norwich United lost ground on leaders Stowmarket as the Planters were held to a 1-1 draw at Ely City. Norwich had to come from behind to claim a share of the spoils as Ben Fowkes got on the scoresheet but the result leaves them five points adrift of Stowmarket, who they face next weekend at Plantation Park.

Wroxham are in fourth after a 2-1 win at home against Godmanchester Rovers thanks to goals from Tim Henery and Jerry Dasaolu whilst Swaffham are just behind following their 1-0 success at Haverhill Rovers as an own goal proved the difference between the two sides.

Kirkley & Pakefield are up to ninth as they swept to a 4-0 win at Walmer Road against Long Melford thanks to goals from Jack Herbert, Kyle Haylock, Kyle Baker and Cameron Russell.

Joel Watts put Gorleston in front at Newmarket but the Jockeys rallied to take a 3-1 victory.

First Division leaders Downham were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Mulbarton Wanderers. Jamie Forshaw had put the visitors in front but six minutes before half-time Ben Baxter-Hunt levelled matters.

Norwich CBS piled the misery on basement boys Wisbech St Mary as the Norwich-based side eased to a 5-0 win courtesy of goals from Jordan Attree, Harrison Gilden-Hewitt (2), Dan Hogston and Daniel Barraclough.

Tim Cary and Ashley Jarvis (2) were on target for Sheringham but it couldn't stop them slipping to a 6-3 defeat at home to King's Lynn Town Reserves whilst Great Yarmouth went down to a 1-0 defeat against March at The Wellesley.