Popular rider commits to Stars for the 2019 season

Thomas Jorgensen has committed to King's Lynn Stars for the 2019 season. Picture: Matthew Usher Matthew Usher Photography

Thomas Jorgensen, one of the most popular King’s Lynn riders of the modern era, has agreed a new deal to stay with the Stars.

Thomas Jorgensen is a fans' favourite at the Adrian Flux Arena. Picture: Archant Thomas Jorgensen is a fans' favourite at the Adrian Flux Arena. Picture: Archant

The 26-year-old was impressive around the Norfolk circuit last year, finishing second in the home averages.

Jorgensen was voted ‘Entertainer of the Year’ by the Supporters Club in 2018 and boss Dale Allitt has no doubt that the Dane is great to watch.

He said: “Thomas had a lot of things going on behind the scenes last year that were through no fault of his own.

“He was still averaging just shy of eight points per meeting at the Adrian Flux Arena and we know he can beat anyone on his day.

“Thomas is a rider who is so exciting and he really is a joy to watch.

“He’s invested some significant amounts of money in equipment and I think that will mean he’s now got a great opportunity of growing into an even bigger role within the team.”

Meanwhile the Dane certainly can’t wait to get back racing for the Stars and he has set his sights on improving his average this year.

Jorgensen added: “It feels awesome to be back and I am really looking forward to it, we are all working hard as a team on our fitness so, we can get ready for the season.

“I definitely feel I have grown as rider and a person during my time with King’s Lynn.

“Everyone from the promotion, riders and fans are so helpful – it’s such a family club.

“This year I want to up my average because towards the end of last season I went downhill and I wasn’t the best so, I need to work on it and hopefully make a good impact on the team.”

King’s Lynn Stars 2019: Robert Lambert, Ty Proctor, Kasper Andersen, Michael Palm Toft, Lewis Kerr, Thomas Jorgensen.