Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Campos steps in for start of season as Stars boss Allitt battles virus

28 March, 2019 - 15:14
King's Lynn team boss Dale Allitt Picture: Ian Burt

Scott Campos looks set to stand in for team boss Dale Allitt when the new King’s Lynn Stars season gets underway next week.

Allitt was absent from Thursday’s press and practice day at the Adrian Flux Arena because of a virus which looks set to sideline him beyond next Thursday’s clash at Ipswich in the Premiership Supporters Cup.

“Dale unfortunately isn’t well, with a virus that has taken him down,” said co-promoter Robin Brundle. “He is usually tough and resilient but this has put him in his bed and it seems it will be a little while until he is better. He will make a full recovery, but I think for the start of the season there is a good chance that his understudy from last year, Scott Campos, is going to be looking after the pits for Dale until he is back to full health again and of course we all wish Dale a quick and full recovery as well.”

Campos said: “Firstly, I want to wish Dale all the best and of course I hope that he’s back soon.

“It goes without saying that I’m really happy to be given the opportunity to cover for Dale for the short term and can’t wait to get started with the team next Thursday at Ipswich.

“We have a great bunch of lads who have a point to prove after last season so it’s going to be a good experience.”

A feature of the new Premiership campaign is the presence of the Stars’ East Anglian rivals Ipswich and Peterborough in the top flight.

“It has been a while,” added Brundle.

“Speedway in the East of England is just fantastic and if you look at the strength of all three of those teams there is going to be some very close racing this year and we can’t wait to start.”

Lynn finished top of the table last season before losing in the play-off final and then suffered a similar fate when they were beaten in the KO Cup final.

“When you finish at the top of the Premiership table and end up with two silver medals, while we were delighted with that we were of course smarting at the same time that we didn’t get gold medals so everyone in the team this year is focused very much on those gold medals for 2019,” said Brundle.

