Linnets denied valuable win by late equaliser

Match Report

The wait goes on for King’s Lynn Town after they were denied a valuable three points by a late equaliser in east London.

Lynn had led since the 12th minute through Josh Coulson’s back-post header, but were denied all three points when Dagenham’s Paul McCallum levelled deep into time added on.

It was a cruel blow for Lynn who are now seven points behind Aldershot, who lost 2-1 at Solihull Moors. Lynn have three games remaining and the Shots have five. If Aldershot win at Bromley on Tuesday night, Lynn are down.

“The frustration for me is we have had enough really good chances in that game and situations where we should have scored more goals,” Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington told BBC Radio Norfolk.

Joshua Coulson was on target for the Linnets at Dagenham - Credit: Ian Burt

“We should have been 2-0 up before we took the lead. Yes, the stats will tell you that Dagenham had more of the ball, which they are going to do, but the way we set up was spot on.

“I thought the lads to a man were excellent – their commitment, their endeavour, their honesty. It is just that clinical finish. And again, it’s not strikers always, it is everybody in the side.

“We’re getting into the position and the net didn’t bulge and it should have done. It is frustrating - I am gutted for the lads but in no way, shape or form am I disappointed in any way with the performance. They were absolutely outstanding and the town of King’s Lynn should be proud of them to be honest.”

Coulson’s opener was his first for Lynn since moving on loan from Southend in February.

“I think we’ve looked, since he has come in particularly, a lot more dangerous because he’s got a good knack of landing on the first contact at a set-piece and we work on them,” said Widdrington. “It was our third or fourth corner and we came close for the first two. It’s nice from a coaching point of view that something comes off. So that was great.

“I don’t want to single anybody out because every one of them were brilliant, they were excellent.”

Late goals are often hammer blows – especially so when they come five minutes into eight added on, which left Widdrington questioning the referee after the final whistle and earning a yellow card for his troubles.

“Eight minutes of extra-time has come from somewhere,” said the Lynn boss. “I don’t see it. There were no stretchers on there, we only made two substitutions. There was a disallowed goal. Other than that, I don’t see where eight minutes comes from.”

Dagenham boss Daryl McMahon said: "Tommy Widdrington is a good lad. They came here with a game plan to sit in deep.

"We created enough chances to win two games today. As much as they sat in and made it hard for us, we still found the answers but didn't put the ball in the back of the net.

"We've been excellent at defending. Josh Coulson, we highlighted him, we did work on him, he's very good in the air, he's lost his marker and to be fair to Josh it was a fantastic header from him. Are we disappointed to concede a goal from a set-piece? Yes.

"Do we expect the defensive unit to be perfect all the time? No, it happens.

"The problem wasn't at that end of the pitch for us."

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Johnson, Ling (Walker 61), Sagaf (Hare 86), Comley, Robinson, Vilhete, McCallum, Morias. Subs not used: Rance, Wilson, Zouma.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, Denton, Clunan, Hickman, Omotayo, Widdrington (Charles 90), A Jones, Sundire, Barrows, Scott (Fernandez 81), Coulson. Subs not used: Iontton, Kurran-Browne, Walker.

Attendance: 1,457 (62 Linnets)