Jarvis misses out as weather scuppers Eastern Cyclo-Cross League finale

PUBLISHED: 17:11 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 11 February 2020

Dickleburgh rider Kieran Jarvis , Senior runner-up in the Eastern Cyclo-Cross League Picture: Fergus Muir

High winds forced the cancellation of the final round of the Eastern Cyclo-Cross League - and blew away the remaining chance that Norfolk rider Kieran Jarvis could step up from the runners-up position in the Senior Men's League.

Youth Under 16 champion Callum Laborde from Norwich Picture: Fergus MuirYouth Under 16 champion Callum Laborde from Norwich Picture: Fergus Muir

So the win goes to Hog Hill racing circuit staffman James Madgwick (QSW) while Jarvis (Team OnForm), long this season's League leader, occupies second spot for the third year in succession.

There remain Norfolk winners in several other classes, however.

Three Norfolk riders had already made sure of League championships - Jimmy Piper in the 50-plus Vets, Callum Laborde in the Under 16 Boys and Baily Groombridge in the Under 8s. Mia Rutterford (Iceni Velo) joins these as Under 14 Girls champion.

Though numbers of female competitors are rising fast in cyclo-cross, Norfolk does less well than Suffolk - only Florence Barnett (King's Lynn CC), runner-up to Mia Rutterford, features in the medal winners. Suffolk riders Elvita Branch and Jo Newstead are Senior and Vet Champions this season.

Vets 50-Plus Champion Jimmy Piper from Brundall Picture: Fergus MuirVets 50-Plus Champion Jimmy Piper from Brundall Picture: Fergus Muir

Joining Jarvis as category runners-up from the local area are U16 rider Joseph Smith (Iceni Velo), Ian Newby (Diss & District, V50), Nigel Herrod (Rotor, V60), and Stuart Pryce from Beccles (Strada, V40).

League awards are expected to be presented at the AGM at the Maglia Rosso cafe, Hawstead, on Monday March 30.

Wisbech Wheeler Becky Taylor was among the prize-winners at the Veterans' TTA Awards Lunch in Exning.

Becky covered a remarkable 262 miles in the National Championship 12 Hour in Norfolk last August - one of the stand-out time-trial rides of last season.

Senior Men’s League champion James Madgwick Picture: Fergus MuirSenior Men’s League champion James Madgwick Picture: Fergus Muir

Diss Cycling Club member Sean Cole has recently returned from an epic cycle camping journey. Sean, well known as a former staff member at Madgetts Cycles and organiser of the Diss club's classic Medium Gear 25, covered 4,918 miles riding from Alaska to La Paz in Mexico. The 31 year-old started out in September and returned to Diss earlier this month.

Strong winds forced the cancellation of last Sunday's Ely & District Hardriders 25.

