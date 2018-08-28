Stuart Fairweather in a class of his own to take victory at Breckland NYD 10

Rendlesham rider Stuart Fairweather on his winning ride at the Breckland NYD 10. Picture: Dominic Austrin Archant

Unseasonably fast times were order of the day in the CC Breckland New Year’s Day 10.

Second-placed Lucas He wastes no time whipping round the turn at Browick at the CC Breckland New Year's Day 10. Picture: Fergus Muir Second-placed Lucas He wastes no time whipping round the turn at Browick at the CC Breckland New Year's Day 10. Picture: Fergus Muir

Winner Stuart Fairweather put his average speed above 30mph with a time of 19:58 for the Morley to Wymondham and back dual carriageway course.

Conditions were cool and grey but not especially wintry.

Second place was closely contested – Lowestoft rider Lucas He and Mark Richards (DAP CC) were level pegging at the turn. By the finish, He – now riding for Cambridge University CC – had gained just one second to finish in 20:22 to Richards’ 20:23.

Women’s winner was Jo Fisk (RideHarder, 26:54), while VC Baracchi won the team prize with Lucas’s dad Alex (24:27) making up the three with Paul Haywood (23:08) and Paul Dennington (22:49).

It was VC Baracchi who opened the 2018 Reliability Trial season with their 50 miler from Oulton Broad.

Forty-odd participants were split into three groups according to their target speed.

Even the popular middle group seems to have been keen to burn off the consequences of Christmas excess, judging by the fit riders they dropped.

The new cyclo-cross course developed by the Stowmarket club at Haughley Park was much praised, majoring on short, sharp climbs and woodland twists.

Kieran Jarvis (Team OnForm) survived his second mid-race collision in eight days to take the win in the men’s event where revelation of the day was Angus Tom’s ride to take second overall – as well as the junior prize.

Toms (Iceni Velo) duelled with roadman Liam Manser before making his last lap his fastest of all – when most riders were sagging – and closing to just 14 seconds behind Jarvis.

Jimmy Piper returned to winning form in the Vets 50-plus, while there were third places for local riders Callum Laborde (U16), Mia Rutterford (U14), Alison Hogg (Women) and Stuart Pryce (V40).

The East District Cycling Association Prize Presentation will be on Sunday, January 27 at Carbrooke Village Hall near Watton, IP25 6SW.

A 50km Reliability Trial will start at 10am.

Beans on toast and drinks will be available from 12 noon while the actual presentations will begin at 1pm.