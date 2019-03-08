Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Lowestoft rider Seb Herrod misses out in tight finish as Jules Birks takes win

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 June 2019

The senior men’s start at Thickthorn. Eventual winner Jules Birks (229) and second placed Seb Herrod (508) at the front of the pack. Picture: Fergus Muir

The senior men's start at Thickthorn. Eventual winner Jules Birks (229) and second placed Seb Herrod (508) at the front of the pack. Picture: Fergus Muir

Archant

Mountain bike riders enjoyed their first opportunity to race over the new course at Thickthorn, near Norwich which will host a round of the cross country National Series at the end of this month.

Lowestoft rider Seb Herrod leads eventual Elite winner Jules Birks. Picture: Fergus MuirLowestoft rider Seb Herrod leads eventual Elite winner Jules Birks. Picture: Fergus Muir

Highly technical features in an elongated former gravel pit were combined with parkland and open grassland - once the site of Hethersett Point-to-Point course.

On a rather close day - in the hot and humid sense - one of the closest finishes saw Elite Lowestoft rider Seb Herrod beaten by a whisker by Jules Birks. After sharing the lead all race Herrod drove hard at front over the last two laps, hoping to Birks would lose contact, but the Londoner hung in there and used his superior sprint to take the win.

Herrod's dad Nigel was 60-plus winner while Jimmy Piper (Renvale RT) was another local winner - over six minutes ahead of second-placed Keith Clarke.

In the East District 50 mile time trial championship both men's and women's records for the Needham to Stockton course were lowered.

Sport Female category winner Alison Gunnell rides for Breckland team HKR. Picture: Fergus MuirSport Female category winner Alison Gunnell rides for Breckland team HKR. Picture: Fergus Muir

In the Godric CC-promoted event Ben Stancombe (VeloVelocity) took the men's championship with 1:46:20, while Becky Taylor (Wisbech Whs) took 2:02:51 to secure the women's.

You may also want to watch:

Starting at 7.30am - before the heat begun to build up, conditions, including a rising tailwind finish were deemed near-perfect by organiser John Pugh.

Next fastest behind Stancombe were John Bradbury (CC Sudbury, 1:53:18) and Godric CC rising star Phil Marler who also won the handicap award with his 1:57:31.

Elite/Expert women’s winner at the Thickthorn MTB race, Elvita Branch. Picture: Fergus MuirElite/Expert women’s winner at the Thickthorn MTB race, Elvita Branch. Picture: Fergus Muir

Kay Burgess (2:14:10) was women's silver medallist while bronze went to Steph Hoyle (2;27:32)

Winners of the Anglia Velo 10 were Stuart Fairweather (VeloVelocity, 19:57) and Rebecca Johnson (Fusion RT, 23:03).

Norwich rower-turned-roadman Stephen Parsonage was the early animator of the Regional Road race Championship near Colchester. Parsonage - now with the Richardsons-Trek team - broke away with Felix Barker soon after the start.

Norfolk riders Tom Fitzpatrick and Morris Bacon were among riders who bridged across, forming a lead group of 15, soon melting down to 10 on a by now scorching morning.

On the last lap Essex rider Lewis Bulley moved clear to take the Regional Championship from Richardsons-Trek teammate James Jenkins. Morris Bacon (DAP CC) secured fifth place and Tom Fitzpatrick eighth. In the bunch - six minutes behind at the finish - local riders included Parsonage (11th), Harley Matthews (14th) and Kieran Jarvis (15th).

Most Read

College will be broken up and merged after critical Ofsted inspections

Easton and Otley College. Pic: Mike Page.

‘I was only mayor for two days and I was drunk for the two days’ - Norwich City’s Kenny McLean on his spell as Mayor of Norwich

Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich's City Hall. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Caravan ‘community’ ordered to leave following residents’ complaints

An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Trowse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Barrister in dog noise dispute recorded ‘barking, yelping and whining’ on iPhone

Sharon Tidnam has been convicted of offences relating to noise from her kennels at Topcroft Photo: Archant

NDR closed in both directions following concern for woman’s safety

Police closed the NDR in both directions this afternoon following concerns for a womans safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Traffic chaos as sinkhole leads to bridge closure

The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Norfolk’s Chelsea Pensioner wins Britain’s Got Talent

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Fakenham racecourse chief ‘fuming’ after police called to fight at Ladies’ Day

A fight broke out at Fakenham Racecourse during Ladies Day, on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Caravan ‘community’ ordered to leave following residents’ complaints

An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Trowse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Munched by moths - £13,500 refurbishment for Lord Mayor’s coach after insect attack

The Lord Mayor's coach is loaded onto a lorry to go away for repairs. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

Five years on, what difference has the full dualling of the A11 made?

The A11 looking towards Norwich from the Elveden bridge.

Barrister in dog noise dispute recorded ‘barking, yelping and whining’ on iPhone

Sharon Tidnam has been convicted of offences relating to noise from her kennels at Topcroft Photo: Archant

NDR closed in both directions following concern for woman’s safety

Police closed the NDR in both directions this afternoon following concerns for a womans safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists