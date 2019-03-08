Senter makes his 2019 return and gets back in the winning groove

Men's winner at Wolsey RC 25's Matthew Senter. Picture: Fergus Muir Archant

King’s Lynn rider Matthew Senter made his first appearance of the 2019 season in the Wolsey Road Club 25 on the Waveney course – and straight away topped the results.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visiting Giant Camden team of women enjoyed their weekend in Norfolk. Picture: Fergus Muir The visiting Giant Camden team of women enjoyed their weekend in Norfolk. Picture: Fergus Muir

It was a rather bleak morning on the Waveney Valley course, with a considerable cross-wind and occasional flurries of rain.

Senter said he was going well for half the race- but then “had massive trouble with my visor steaming up” – and lost a lot of time. But it wasn't enough to be beaten by Plomesgate CC riders Lloyd Chapman (52:58) and Ant Birt (57:33), who took the next two places.

Among the veterans the highest-placed Norfolk rider was Philip Watkins of North Norfolk Wheelers who took sixth overall and the prize for his 55-60 age group.

Winning the Wolsey RC's women's event and thus taking the Pat Pepper Trophy for third time was Amy Pritchard, who led a 10-strong entry from her central London club Giant Camden Team Liv. The team, which included several members racing for the first time, arrived in a hired mini-bus and stayed overnight in Pulham Market.

Jenny Anderson (Great Yarmouth CC) was third at Wolsey RC's 25 – by just one second. Picture: Fergus Muir Jenny Anderson (Great Yarmouth CC) was third at Wolsey RC's 25 – by just one second. Picture: Fergus Muir

You may also want to watch:

Pritchard, who herself races in the name of Team Bottrill the coaching network, was just a single second under 61 minutes and nearly four minutes clear of her nearest local challenger. This was Jen Smart, formerly of VC Norwich and now with VeloVelocity who returned 1:04:52. Third was closely contested between Jenny Anderson (1:07:55) and her Great Yarmouth CC clubmate Jan Smith who was one second slower.

DAP CC were proud to see three of their members: Morris Bacon, Titch Richards and Harley Matthews, completing the full distance of perhaps Britain's toughest single day road race, the part off-road Cicle Classic in Rutland.

Norwich Flyers BMX Club were hosts for round four of the Regional Summer Series.

Phillip Watkins (North Norfolk Whs) was top Norfolk Veteran at The Wolsey RC 25. Picture: Fergus Muir Phillip Watkins (North Norfolk Whs) was top Norfolk Veteran at The Wolsey RC 25. Picture: Fergus Muir

Club members winning included Ethan Wink (M9), Jared Hill (M12/13) and Adi Warden (Vets) while there were second places for Charlie Ives (M10), and Alan Hill (Combined Cruisers).

On Mayday Bank Holiday Monday afternoon there is spectator-friendly Round-the Houses racing in Ixworth village centre – just off the A143.