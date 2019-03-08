Senter makes his 2019 return and gets back in the winning groove
PUBLISHED: 12:07 01 May 2019
Archant
King’s Lynn rider Matthew Senter made his first appearance of the 2019 season in the Wolsey Road Club 25 on the Waveney course – and straight away topped the results.
It was a rather bleak morning on the Waveney Valley course, with a considerable cross-wind and occasional flurries of rain.
Senter said he was going well for half the race- but then “had massive trouble with my visor steaming up” – and lost a lot of time. But it wasn't enough to be beaten by Plomesgate CC riders Lloyd Chapman (52:58) and Ant Birt (57:33), who took the next two places.
Among the veterans the highest-placed Norfolk rider was Philip Watkins of North Norfolk Wheelers who took sixth overall and the prize for his 55-60 age group.
Winning the Wolsey RC's women's event and thus taking the Pat Pepper Trophy for third time was Amy Pritchard, who led a 10-strong entry from her central London club Giant Camden Team Liv. The team, which included several members racing for the first time, arrived in a hired mini-bus and stayed overnight in Pulham Market.
You may also want to watch:
Pritchard, who herself races in the name of Team Bottrill the coaching network, was just a single second under 61 minutes and nearly four minutes clear of her nearest local challenger. This was Jen Smart, formerly of VC Norwich and now with VeloVelocity who returned 1:04:52. Third was closely contested between Jenny Anderson (1:07:55) and her Great Yarmouth CC clubmate Jan Smith who was one second slower.
DAP CC were proud to see three of their members: Morris Bacon, Titch Richards and Harley Matthews, completing the full distance of perhaps Britain's toughest single day road race, the part off-road Cicle Classic in Rutland.
Norwich Flyers BMX Club were hosts for round four of the Regional Summer Series.
Club members winning included Ethan Wink (M9), Jared Hill (M12/13) and Adi Warden (Vets) while there were second places for Charlie Ives (M10), and Alan Hill (Combined Cruisers).
On Mayday Bank Holiday Monday afternoon there is spectator-friendly Round-the Houses racing in Ixworth village centre – just off the A143.