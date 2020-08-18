Search

Advanced search

Great Yarmouth riders rewrite the record books at Breckland 50 event

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 August 2020

Great Yarmouth CC rider Julian Claxton had a personal best despite a fall at the CC Breckland 50 Picture: Fergus Muir

Great Yarmouth CC rider Julian Claxton had a personal best despite a fall at the CC Breckland 50 Picture: Fergus Muir

Archant

Great Yarmouth teams had a grand day at the CC Breckland 50, with members of the town cycling club revising long-standing records while the locally-based DAP CC took high placings and the event team prize.

A drink at the turn for Lowestoft rider Paul Dennington Picture: Fergus MuirA drink at the turn for Lowestoft rider Paul Dennington Picture: Fergus Muir

Great Yarmouth CC’s Mark Thompson broke the 29-year-old club record with 1:52:20, Jonathan Lincoln backed up with 1:55:08 while Julian Claxton recorded 1:57:06 – all three achieved personal bests. Claxton’s time includes that lost when he fell at a roundabout – he was one of 15 or so caught out by unexpectedly heavy showers.

Race favourite Dan Bigham was caught out by technology – pulling his wheel over twice and retiring.

Fastest to the first Browick turn (15 miles) was Yarmouth rider Harley Matthews, 31 seconds ahead of eventual winner Mark Smith (Crawley Whs), with Matthews’ DAP CC club-mate Mark Richards just three seconds slower than Crawley.

You may also want to watch:

However, Matthews lost his rhythm as the storm hit and the win finally went to Smith in a course record 1:38:51. Richards was close on 1:38:53 and Matthews third in 1:40:00 dead – exactly 30mph. DAP CC took the team prize with veteran Nick Esser (1:53:25) the third counter.

New national age records were set by East Anglian Vets chairman Andrew Grant (1:45:57 at the age of 67) and by Hertfordshire rider Jackie Field, who was also fastest woman in 1:51:27.

There were too many fast times to list. Lowestoft rider Paul Hayward improved his already highly respectable “50” time by six minutes – and still finished outside the fastest 30.

Both men’s and women’s course records were broken in the Diss & District 25 on the rural Bressingham to Thetford and backs course. Beccles rider Zac Herrod took well over a minute off Ben Stancombe’s 2019 record to set the new mark at 51:12 while Becky Ridge (TPH) knocked 40 seconds off Denise Hurren’s time to move the women’s record to 1:01:11.

Third counter in the DAP CC team – Nick Esser at BrowickPicture: Fergus MuirThird counter in the DAP CC team – Nick Esser at BrowickPicture: Fergus Muir

Conditions were not especially favourable – overcast with a moderate crosswind. Tricyclist Mark Vowells dominated the Veterans on Age Standard result, with VC Baracchi’s Nick Partridge next best , finishing in 54:31, good enough for sixth overall to boot.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Prince Charles moving farming focus to Norfolk

Prince Charles pictured with his eldest son Prince William (right) at Home Farm, Gloucestershire. Clarence House has confirmed the prince will not be renewing his lease on the land and will concentrate on farming in Norfolk Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Husband not told wife had tested positive for Covid-19 until she died

Bob Harvey and his wife Ermitas, who died from Covid-19 in April. Picture: Bob Harvey

What you need to know about the newly-released government grants

The second round of self-employed support has been released today. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Farm shop’s £250,000 expansion after 25-fold lockdown sales growth

Fielding Cottage at Honingham is investing £250,000 in a new farm shop building after its takings grew 25 times larger during lockdown. Pictured: Owner Sam Steggles outsde the original 'Goat Shed'. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich City transfer rumours: Negotiations under way for West Ham striker

Jordan Hugill in action against Norwich City during his time at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

New £325 a night suite opens in coaching inn – with £8,000 bath tub

Iain Wilson, pictured at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Husband not told wife had tested positive for Covid-19 until she died

Bob Harvey and his wife Ermitas, who died from Covid-19 in April. Picture: Bob Harvey

Norwich City transfer rumours: Negotiations under way for West Ham striker

Jordan Hugill in action against Norwich City during his time at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

UK’s most endangered bat species discovered in south Norfolk village

Red listed endangered bat species the Barbastelle. Photo: John Black

Meet Dylan the dentist rabbit - helping children through their check-ups

Therapy rabbit Dylan for children to cuddle if nervous at the dentists at NR2 Dentist Norwich, 117 Unthank Road. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

PROFILE: Training with ‘unpredictable’ Messi has given City newboy tools for success in England

Xavi Quintilla has joined Norwich City on loan from Villarreal Picture: Norwich City FC