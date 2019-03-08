Green picks up a piece of history at Breckland club's awards dinner

Cycle Club Breckland members celebrated their award winners at their dinner near Watton where Becky Taylor of Wisbech Wheelers was chief guest.

Tom Carroll took the main short-distance awards while Dave Green won the club's fine Best-All-Rounder cup, originally presented to the Thetford CC by Lord Iveagh of the Elveden Estate at the height of the Victorian cycling boom in 1896.

Clubman of the Year was Adam Cross while the Service Shield went to membership secretary Sue Jennings.

With no Eastern League cyclo-cross at the weekend, racing interest focussed on local riders at the National Trophy in Sussex.

The muddy conditions at the South of England Showground, Ardingly, made all the races a test of stamina as well as skill, though there was plenty of expertise needed to negotiate the big 'bombhole' that competitors dropped into and climbed out of several times each lap.

Top local results came in the Youth races where Florence Barnett (King's Lynn CC) was fifth among the girls. Iceni Velo's Callum Laborde took 11th in U16 Boys following a one-bike policy, despite the mud, while club-mate Joseph Smith, changing machines most laps, was 12th. Diss rider Ian Newby was 19th in the 50-plus Veterans. Next day in slightly drier but sticky conditions top Norfolk finishers were Angus Toms, 27th among the Juniors, and Kieran Jarvis, 38th in the Seniors where the top nine places were taken by Belgians.

This Sunday off-road riders will be heading to the Suffolk Ruff-Stuff 25 reliability trial. This non-competitive ride, now with a choice of distances, is based at Butley Village Hall, east of Woodbridge. Groups will start at intervals between 9.30am and 10am. Details at www.woodbridgerotary.org.uk/cycle-ride.

It is sad hear from the CC Breckland of the death at nearly 95 of Margaret Saunders of Carbrooke. Margaret, widow of East District chairman Albert Saunders, was a tireless worker for the sport, a familiar figure at Norfolk events for many years. Her funeral is at Brookland Crematorium, Scoulton on November 26, at 2.30pm