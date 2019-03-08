Search

Round-up: Winds play their part in the fens and in the Waveney Valley

PUBLISHED: 09:48 19 June 2019

Mark Saunders – fastest from Lowestoft club VC Baracchi at the Godric CC Picture: Fergus Muir

Mark Saunders - fastest from Lowestoft club VC Baracchi at the Godric CC Picture: Fergus Muir

Lloyd Chapman and Rebecca Johnson are 2019 East District 25-Mile champions after breezy rides on the exposed Wisbech course.

Kerry Tate (Newmarket T&CCC) – second at Bungay and a name to look out for Picture: Fergus MuirKerry Tate (Newmarket T&CCC) – second at Bungay and a name to look out for Picture: Fergus Muir

Chapman, riding for Suffolk coastal club Plomesgate CC, had a time of 50:46, beating next placed riders Andy Sewell (Aspire RT, 52:25) and Daniel Bloy (VeloVelocity, 52:48).

Johnson, riding for top road team Brother-Fusion RT, finished in 57:05, well clear of Cindy Berry (DAP CC, 1:01:25).

Bungay club Godric CC attracted a good entry for their 10-mile event starting from Redenhall in the Waveney Valley. As in the '25' there was a considerable crosswind - enough to prompt men's winner Stuart Fairweather to avoid using his deep-rimmed and aerodynamically faster wheels, which might have been a handful in gusts. However, his 19:55 on more ordinary rims was quite fast enough to take top scratch placing ahead of Simon Hance (20:14) and Richard Carrington (21:12).

No surprise that Denise Hurren (23:05) was fastest woman, but second fastest, Kerry Tate (Newmarket T& CCC, 23:47), is clearly a name to watch.

Jenny Anderson continued her rivalry with Great Yarmouth CC club-mate Jan Smith. Anderson was just two seconds faster passing near the six-mile mark and that exact gap remained to the finish where Anderson was on 25:06 and Smith on 25:08.

In evening mass-start racing at Lotus, winner Harley Matthews and the next two, Morris Bacon and Zac Herrod, could not be separated on time. Lee Frappell (Iceni Velo) took the supporting men's race.

The following night at a wet Suffolk showground Dale Johnson won the top cat race. Diss rider Sophie Holmes won at both venues where there was an extraordinary disparity in the female entries - 27 starters in Ipswich, two at Hethel.

Jenny Anderson in acrtion at the Godric CC 10 Picture: Fergus MuirJenny Anderson in acrtion at the Godric CC 10 Picture: Fergus Muir

Ninety-eight miles on a windy Great Saling circuit in Essex was the tough proposition facing the field in the Mark Bell Memorial Road Race where Norfolk rider Andy Taylor (DAP CC) won the Most Combative Rider award. A long, exposed finishing stretch saw the win go to William Scott (Flamme Rouge). Top local finishers were Morris Bacon (DAP, fourth), Mark Richards (DAP, fifth) Tom Fitzpatrick (seventh) and Taylor (ninth).

