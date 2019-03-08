George Fox cruises to victory at Wisbech Wheelers but overall honours end up even

Ian Pike throws his tricycle round the Walton Highway turnt at the Wisbech Wheelers 15

Norfolk time trialists met their counterparts from the other side of the Fens in the Wisbech Wheelers 15 with honours working out roughly even.

Winner George Fox approaches the Walton Highway roundabout at the Wisbech Wheelers 15

Winner was Northants rider George Fox who covered the new 15 mile course in 30:56 while second, and fastest of the winning VeloVelocity team was Lynn rider Ben Stancombe (31.02).

Third went to David Langland (31:20), who like Fox rides for subscription coaching set-up Team Bottrill.

Fastest woman was Sally Withey (Team Swift, 42:15).

A national veteran’s age record was broken by Lowestoft tandem pairing of John Swanbury and Kate Churchill (VC Baracchi) whose 37:46 beat the existing record for a mixed tandem pairing totalling more than 131 years of age - Swanbury is 72 and Churchill 60.

Lowestoft rider Paul Hayward (VC Baracchi) powers towards the Walton Highway turn at the Wisbech Wheelers 15

Swanbury and overall winner Fox both used the word “grippy” to describe the road surface.

It was bright and sunny, though riders were very much aware of the crosswind in the open Fenland landscape.

Some innovative thinking and a new course gave special interest to the event.

For prize purposes women (and tricycles) were included within the main scratch list, with times reduced by a notional 10 percent.

Mark Fairhead was the fastest finisher from the CC Breckland at the Wisbech Wheelers 15

“This system is not perfect but I have given this a lot of thought and tried to be inclusive and distribute the prize money as fairly as possible,” said organiser Becky Taylor, herself a reigning East District woman’s champion.

Almost the whole course was on fast roads, something that could not be achieved in a more usual 10 mile distance, because of the need for safe places for the start and finish.

The day before her Wisbech event Becky Taylor herself put in a fast “10” of 21:50 in the Eastern Counties CA race just south of Newmarket.

King’s Lynn rider Matthew Senter, now riding for the Peterborough CC, whipped round in 19:03.

Roadworks forced the cancellation of last Sunday’s Eastern Road Race League road race.

Andy Proffit (Ipswich BC) won the Plomesgate CC 10 near Orford in 21:37, five seconds faster than Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC) and Ross Fawcett (Pedal Power Ipswich) who tied for second spot.