Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

George Fox cruises to victory at Wisbech Wheelers but overall honours end up even

PUBLISHED: 16:59 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 26 March 2019

Ian Pike throws his tricycle round the Walton Highway turnt at the Wisbech Wheelers 15 Picture: Fergus Muir

Ian Pike throws his tricycle round the Walton Highway turnt at the Wisbech Wheelers 15 Picture: Fergus Muir

Archant

Norfolk time trialists met their counterparts from the other side of the Fens in the Wisbech Wheelers 15 with honours working out roughly even.

Winner George Fox approaches the Walton Highway roundabout at the Wisbech Wheelers 15 Picture: Fergus MuirWinner George Fox approaches the Walton Highway roundabout at the Wisbech Wheelers 15 Picture: Fergus Muir

Winner was Northants rider George Fox who covered the new 15 mile course in 30:56 while second, and fastest of the winning VeloVelocity team was Lynn rider Ben Stancombe (31.02).

Third went to David Langland (31:20), who like Fox rides for subscription coaching set-up Team Bottrill.

Fastest woman was Sally Withey (Team Swift, 42:15).

A national veteran’s age record was broken by Lowestoft tandem pairing of John Swanbury and Kate Churchill (VC Baracchi) whose 37:46 beat the existing record for a mixed tandem pairing totalling more than 131 years of age - Swanbury is 72 and Churchill 60.

Lowestoft rider Paul Hayward (VC Baracchi) powers towards the Walton Highway turn at the Wisbech Wheelers 15 Picture: Fergus MuirLowestoft rider Paul Hayward (VC Baracchi) powers towards the Walton Highway turn at the Wisbech Wheelers 15 Picture: Fergus Muir

Swanbury and overall winner Fox both used the word “grippy” to describe the road surface.

It was bright and sunny, though riders were very much aware of the crosswind in the open Fenland landscape.

Some innovative thinking and a new course gave special interest to the event.

For prize purposes women (and tricycles) were included within the main scratch list, with times reduced by a notional 10 percent.

Mark Fairhead was the fastest finisher from the CC Breckland at the Wisbech Wheelers 15 Picture: Fergus MuirMark Fairhead was the fastest finisher from the CC Breckland at the Wisbech Wheelers 15 Picture: Fergus Muir

“This system is not perfect but I have given this a lot of thought and tried to be inclusive and distribute the prize money as fairly as possible,” said organiser Becky Taylor, herself a reigning East District woman’s champion.

Almost the whole course was on fast roads, something that could not be achieved in a more usual 10 mile distance, because of the need for safe places for the start and finish.

The day before her Wisbech event Becky Taylor herself put in a fast “10” of 21:50 in the Eastern Counties CA race just south of Newmarket.

King’s Lynn rider Matthew Senter, now riding for the Peterborough CC, whipped round in 19:03.

Roadworks forced the cancellation of last Sunday’s Eastern Road Race League road race.

Andy Proffit (Ipswich BC) won the Plomesgate CC 10 near Orford in 21:37, five seconds faster than Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC) and Ross Fawcett (Pedal Power Ipswich) who tied for second spot.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Man crashed into parked car after falling asleep at wheel

Krystian Dwojak. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Teenager, 17, attacked by ‘gang’ of children hours after passing driving test

A 17-year-old was attacked in his car less than three hours after passing his driving test. SUBMITTED

Major resurfacing work will mean road closures in Norfolk town

Road resurfacing work is set to take place in Ingham Road, Stalham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Three fire crews tackle building blaze

Crews have been battling a blaze in Thetford. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

England U20 action for Godfrey brings an end to international break for City

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey won his second cap for the England U20s Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Drone helps police find domestic violence suspect

Norwich police used a drone to help them find a domestic violence suspect. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Canaries fans snap up all 5,000 tickets for trip to Wigan despite early kick-off for televised clash

Over 2,600 away fans made the trip to Rotherham for Norwich City's last game - but over 5,000 will be at Wigan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

You’re killing people: how I was carted out of county just for treatment

Columnist Steven Downes, who was sent out of county by the NSFT. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists