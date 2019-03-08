Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Elite riders confirmed for Norfolk races

PUBLISHED: 14:06 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 21 June 2019

Alice and Hannah Barnes during the Tour of Britain Picture: SWpix.com

Alice and Hannah Barnes during the Tour of Britain Picture: SWpix.com

© SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)

British Cycling has confirmed the full list of riders who will compete at the HSBC UK National Road Championships - with 10 elite world title winners and four Olympic gold medallists set to ride in Norfolk next week.

The new national time trial champions will be crowned on the Royal Sandringham Estate next Thursday, while the road races will be contested the following Sunday.

The women's time trial sees the reigning champion return to defend her title - Hannah Barnes (Canyon/Sram Racing) beat her sister Alice (Canyon/Sram Racing) into second place last year, and the siblings will again compete for the title at Sandringham.

Looking to challenge their dominance will be 2018 bronze medallist Neah Evans (Team HUUB), 2015 and 2016 champion Hayley Simmonds (BTC City Ljubljana), Britain's most successful female Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey (Storey Racing) and Olympic track champion and 2017 bronze medallist Katie Archibald (Team HUUB).

The elite women, under-23 men and under-23 women will all race over a 16.5-mile course.

You may also want to watch:

In the men's event, Harry Tanfield and five-time winner Alex Dowsett (both Katusha-Alpecin) finished second and third respectively behind Geraint Thomas last year, and will be looking to claim the top spot on the podium this time around.

Four-time Tour de France winner, Chris Froome (Team Ineos), was forced to withdraw due to injuries sustained in a recent crash. Thomas (Team Ineos) will also miss this year's HSBC UK National Road Championships to focus on the defence of his Tour de France title in the wake of his crash at the Tour de Suisse.

Sunday's road races will see reigning men's champion Connor Swift (Team Arkea-Samsic) return to defend his title.

The women's road race will bring the curtain down on a spectacular weekend of racing, and with reigning champion Jess Roberts and four-time winner Lizzie Deignan not riding, Hannah Barnes is the only name in the field to have previously won the national title.

All looking to win their first ever national road champion's jersey will be Norfolk's Sophie Wright (Bigla).

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Calls to ‘save the jewel in Norwich’s crown’ as flagship store reveals it could quit Royal Arcade

MD of Langleys, Steve Scott, pictured in 2017. Pic; Archant.

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Calls to end free parking in Norfolk town as £4.5m traffic overhaul continues

Queens Square car park in Attleborough will be extended as part of a £4.5m investment in the town's transport. Photo: Google

Education is key for Norwich boxers ahead of next outing

Liam Goddard, right, on the attack during his last outing, against Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

Running column: Sub 20-minute 5K took a lot out of Mark Armstrong - is he ready to go again?

Mark Armstrong out on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists