Elite riders confirmed for Norfolk races

Alice and Hannah Barnes during the Tour of Britain Picture: SWpix.com © SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)

British Cycling has confirmed the full list of riders who will compete at the HSBC UK National Road Championships - with 10 elite world title winners and four Olympic gold medallists set to ride in Norfolk next week.

The new national time trial champions will be crowned on the Royal Sandringham Estate next Thursday, while the road races will be contested the following Sunday.

The women's time trial sees the reigning champion return to defend her title - Hannah Barnes (Canyon/Sram Racing) beat her sister Alice (Canyon/Sram Racing) into second place last year, and the siblings will again compete for the title at Sandringham.

Looking to challenge their dominance will be 2018 bronze medallist Neah Evans (Team HUUB), 2015 and 2016 champion Hayley Simmonds (BTC City Ljubljana), Britain's most successful female Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey (Storey Racing) and Olympic track champion and 2017 bronze medallist Katie Archibald (Team HUUB).

The elite women, under-23 men and under-23 women will all race over a 16.5-mile course.

In the men's event, Harry Tanfield and five-time winner Alex Dowsett (both Katusha-Alpecin) finished second and third respectively behind Geraint Thomas last year, and will be looking to claim the top spot on the podium this time around.

Four-time Tour de France winner, Chris Froome (Team Ineos), was forced to withdraw due to injuries sustained in a recent crash. Thomas (Team Ineos) will also miss this year's HSBC UK National Road Championships to focus on the defence of his Tour de France title in the wake of his crash at the Tour de Suisse.

Sunday's road races will see reigning men's champion Connor Swift (Team Arkea-Samsic) return to defend his title.

The women's road race will bring the curtain down on a spectacular weekend of racing, and with reigning champion Jess Roberts and four-time winner Lizzie Deignan not riding, Hannah Barnes is the only name in the field to have previously won the national title.

All looking to win their first ever national road champion's jersey will be Norfolk's Sophie Wright (Bigla).