Herrod and Piper cruise to wins in final round of mountain bike series

Essex rider James Jenkins takes the win at the Jef Schils Memorial Race. Picture: Fergus Muir Archant

The dust flew at Phoenix Bikes, the purpose-made MTB course near Newmarket, which was scene of the final round of the MSG summer series of mountain bike races.

Action from the Jef Schils Memorial Race. From left, Sam Asker, Andy Taylor, Freddy Pett and Harrison Mayo. Picture: Fergus Muir Action from the Jef Schils Memorial Race. From left, Sam Asker, Andy Taylor, Freddy Pett and Harrison Mayo. Picture: Fergus Muir

Local winners included Nigel Herrod in Vet 60-plus and Jimmy Piper in V50-59 while highest category winners were Elvita Branch and Jason Bouttell. The latter commenting: "First lap, I knew I'd left my legs on the E2." (E2 being the course code of the National Championship 10, which he had ridden the previous day).

But Bouttell still won - over two minutes clear of Jules Birks who was followed by Andrew Cockburn and Zac Herrod.

DAP Cycling club's Andy Taylor added to his already formidable haul of British Cycling ranking points when he took fourth place in the Jef Schils Memorial road race after helping a strong working group stay clear at the front of this prestigious race.

Held on a mix of circuits through Essex harvest fields - each lap passing the commentary-base at the Hare and Hounds, Layer Breton, an eight-strong break dominated the race - much as in the Pedal Power race.

This time, when the approaching finish finally split the comrades-in-arms, it was Ken Buckley (Nuun-Sigma Sports) who powered away with eventual winner James Jenkins (Richardsons/Trek) and James Boyman (Hoops Velo). Taylor's fourth place gains him 40 ranking points.

Great Yarmouth-based DAP also had Morris Bacon at 15th, Mark Richards 21st and Freddy Pett 24th, while top Strada finisher was Oli Wood still in the top half of the finishers at 29th.

In the National 10 mile Championship time-trials based at Six Mile Bottom near Newmarket the top local result was eighth place in the women's event for Francesca Hall (AeroLab Ward WheelZ), 20:26), just one place ahead of Fakenham triathlete Kimberley Morrison (Drag2Zero, 20:30). Winner on a gusty early morning was Joscelin Lowden (19:42). Top East Anglian man was 11th-placed Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC, 19:24) while Jason Bouttell was 15th equal in 19:29.

DAP CC rider Andy Taylor takes fourth place at the Jef Schils Memorial Race near Colchester. Picture: Fergus Muir DAP CC rider Andy Taylor takes fourth place at the Jef Schils Memorial Race near Colchester. Picture: Fergus Muir

Eastern League cyclo-cross racing starts next weekend with racing for ages from seven to 70 and beyond. For details see www.easterncross.org.uk