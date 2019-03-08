Search

Freeman passes the test with victory around the Lotus test track circuit

PUBLISHED: 16:40 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 14 May 2019

Norwich rider Mike Auger, who just missed out on the win at Lotus by the narrowest of margins Picture: Fergus Muir

Archant

The popular evening series of racing on the Lotus test circuit got off to an excellent start with attacking racing in the Senior Men's race at Hethel.

Early in the one-hour race a group of six clipped off the front of the main bunch, then another six bridged across to make 12 away.

With the finish approaching, Mike Auger (Iceni Velo), Andy Taylor (DAP CC) and Gary Freeman (Pedal Power Ipswich) rode off the front of this break, intent on settling the race between them.

Taylor made constant attacks but each time Freeman and Auger found the legs to pull him back. At the flag Freeman took the win from Auger, with Taylor just two seconds behind. With the leading three safely beyond catching, Taylor's DAP CC team-mate Mark Richards put is a super-fast last lap of four minutes 42 seconds to take fourth place while Dale Johnson won the sprint for fifth place from Bungay rider Morris Bacon.

Kimberley Charlton (DAP CC) won the women's race from a small women's entry - third place actually going begging.

The new arrangement for the supporting race of combining the Fourth Category entrants with Third Cats aged over 50 seemed to work well, with 47 men finishing.

The race ended in a bunch sprint, with Ivan Carr (Pedal Revolution) winning with another 35 riders crossing the line in the next two seconds.

New clubs represented in the top 10 included Artel (Ben Flanagan, fourth) and Yorkies (Simon Crook, seventh).

Winners at the Wisbech Wheelers 25-mile time trial were Daniel Bloy (VeloVelocity, 52:44) and Kay Burgess, also of VeloVelocity, who finished in 1:03:28.

Successful participants in the "Norfolk Special" 200-kilometre Audax ride included a three-generation family entry of grandfather, son-in-law and 14-year-old grandson Jaden Simpson, who was unfazed by the undulating 127-mile route which he completed in 10 hours and 15 minutes.

The Godric CC and the local cycling community as a whole have suffered a sad loss with the death of Rowley Stevenson, a gentle, genial presence at cycling events in the Norfolk/Suffolk border area for many decades.

