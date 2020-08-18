FA Cup, Vase and Trophy draws - who have your team drawn?

Local clubs have been given their first fixtures in their bid for FA Cup glory Picture: PA PA Wire/Press Association Images

The road to FA Cup glory has begun with the draws for the early rounds of the new season’s FA Cup and FA Vase competitions.

Dereham Town have been pitched into a Norfolk v Suffolk battle in the FA Cup. The Magpies have a bye into the preliminary round when they will host the winners of the clash between Whitton United and Ipswich Wanderers, who ply their trade in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Premier and First Division North respectively.

There’s a big Norfolk derby in the extra preliminary round when Gorleston host Swaffham Town, with the winners facing a tough away trip to either Wroxham or Arlesey Town.

Norwich United are away to Haverhill Rovers with the winners hosting Wisbech Town.

Kirkley & Pakefield host Cogenhoe United with the winners facing a home tie against Bury Town.

Diss are at home to Framlingham Town, the reward for the winners a trip to Stamford, while Thetford Town welcome Wellingborough Town, with the winners at home to Peterborough Northern Star or Potton United. Mildenhall have a trip to Hadleigh United with a home game against Corby Town for the winners.

In the FA Vase first qualifying round, there’s a juicy-looking encounter on the cards when Norwich United visit Godmanchester Rovers. Mulbarton Wanderers – who were top of First Division North when last season was scrapped – go to Peterborough Northern Star while Sheringham host Newmarket Town, Mildenhall go to Huntingdon Town, Diss face Fakenham and Downham own host Ely City.

In the FA Trophy, Dereham have a second round qualifying trip to Sutton Coldfield.

FA Cup

Extra preliminary round (September 1): Hadleigh Utd v Mildenhall, Kirkley & Pakefield v Cogenhoe, Diss v Framlingham, Thetford v Wellingborough, Gorleston v Swaffham, Haverhill Rovers v Norwich Utd, Wroxham v Arlesey.

Preliminary round (September 12): Hadleigh or Mildenhall v Corby, Stamford v Diss or Framlingham, Thetford or Wellingborough v Peterborough NS or Potton, Dereham v Whitton or Ipswich Wanderers, Haverhill Rovers or Norwich Utd v Wisbech, Kirkley & Pakefield or Cogenhoe v Bury Town, Wroxham or Arlesey v Gorleston or Swaffham.

FA Vase

First round qualifying (September 19): Peterborough NS v Mulbarton Wanderers, Sheringham v Newmarket, Huntingdon v Mildenhall, Diss v Fakenham, Godmanchester Rovers v Norwich Utd, Downham v Ely.

FA Trophy

Second round qualifying (October 17): Sutton Coldfield v Dereham.