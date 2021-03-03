'We have furloughed six and after this week another six will probably go on' - Linnets boss

Published: 12:01 PM March 3, 2021

Ian Culverhouse has laid bare the harsh realities of life under furlough at The Walks.

The Linnets boss has lost six players to furlough – his leading scorers, Adam Marriott and Dayle Southwell, Sam Kelly, who has been in and out of his squad this season, and defenders Aaron Jones, Rory McAuley and Alex Brown, who are all currently injured.

Culverhouse will retain the squad which came away with a point from Notts County on Tuesday for Saturday’s trip to Woking.

Kairo Mitchell, right, looks to get the final touch to earn King's Lynn Town a point at Notts County - Credit: Ian Burt

But then the situation reaches the critical point when another six players are placed on furlough.

When asked if he knew who the second six were, Culverhouse said: “roughly”.

“We have furloughed six and after this week another six will probably go on,” he said. “I don’t agree with it, but I get on with it.

“Hopefully (on Saturday) we will have the same squad, but it is after Saturday we are going to really struggle.”

Of the first six, three are injured defenders, so it makes financial sense given they won’t be playing anyway. But Marriott and Southwell have provided 10 of Lynn’s 30 league goals this season. Kelly has played a bit-part role but is, at least fit.

“Three forward players that are going initially and unfortunately some will be joining them, but this is the position we are in,” he added.

A number of other players, including Kyle Callan-McFadden, Alex Kiwomya and Tyler Denton, are not yet eligible for furlough so will remain available.

Who is on the furlough list will depend on injuries – the furlough scheme can be interrupted at any time to bring a player back into the squad.

Lynn owner Stephen Cleeve has been forced to make use of furlough to ensure Lynn complete the season and avoid any penalties for failing to fulfil fixtures, which had been a very real possibility as the club struggled to cope with the lack of matchday income.

Culverhouse admits he is reluctantly in agreement with the plan, but insists the under-fire National League have a lot to answer for after the failure to secure grant aid for the full season.

“I think we have been put in a position that is not fair on us,” he said. “It is not fair on these and you can see what we are doing – and I have always said we are not far away and that is going to peter out I am afraid.”

Sonny Carey jumps into the arms of Jordan Richards after his free-kick that led to the equaliser - Credit: Ian Burt

Culverhouse had just watched his team rescue a thoroughly deserved point at pre-season promotion favourites Notts County, thanks to a last-minute goal from Kairo Mitchell, who appeared to get the final touch on a free-kick from Sonny Carey, who had given Lynn a first-minute lead with a magnificent shot from distance.

“I thought we were unbelievable,” said Culverhouse. “We have come here and we have shown that we have some big cojones to get on the ball, and pass it against one of the favourites in a stadium like this - I think they just rose and they played at a real high level.

“I thought we were magnificent. If we are honest, I thought we could have been 4-2 up at half-time and that was probably a fair reflection of the game. (County boss) Neil Ardley would probably say differently but sometimes I’ve got rose-tinted glasses on, but I thought we were outstanding. We got behind their back line a few times, our runs were very, very good, our patterns of play were excellent, we dominated in central areas where we tried to.

“To go in at 2-1 I thought was harsh on us. And then they had a period in the second half when you thought, have we left our legs out there? But then to come back in the last 25 minutes unbelievable.”