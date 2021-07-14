Norwich City connection still burns brightly for Martin

Published: 3:32 PM July 14, 2021

Old pals act - Russ Martin and Ian Culverhouse after the friendly match at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

Russell Martin believes King’s Lynn Town are heading in the right direction under his old boss, Ian Culverhouse.

Martin began his long Norwich City career during the time Culverhouse was assistant manager at Carrow Road.

The pair came face to face on the touchline as managers on Monday in their teams’ first tests of pre-season.

“It was a really competitive game, I really enjoyed it,” said Martin, now in charge of MK Dons. “King’s Lynn are a really good team, they play the right way and that is why we came here. It is a long way to come for us but the points is we wanted a competitive game in the first place against a manager who I know would approach it in the right way and it was certainly that.

Russell Martin on the touchline at The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

“I had him (Culverhouse) at Wycombe for two years before Norwich and obviously went to work with him again at Norwich. He is a guy I respect a lot, he’s done a lot for me in my career, fantastic coach, brilliant guy.

“I followed King’s Lynn a bit last year because of him and the Norfolk connection - obviously a lot of young guys who I was with at Norwich who are now playing here – and I really enjoyed some of the stuff. I watched a lot of it, they play a really attractive style and I am really pleased for him, it seems to be going well. He’s got the place rocking and rolling.”

Ian Culverhouse talks to his King's Lynn players during the friendly game against MK Dons - Credit: Ian Burt

The lessons from the playing fields of Colney under Culverhouse’s tutelage are clearly bearing fruit for Martin.

“I think he has always had a really strong belief in how the game should be played,” said Martin. “You take bits from everyone; I’ve taken loads from Cully because he was a fantastic coach, really good on the grass and every player really enjoyed playing for him and that’s why he has attracted really good players here. Speaking to a few of the ex-Norwich guys, Kyle (Callan-McFadden) and Kingy (Cameron King), they all love working for him.

“I’m really pleased he is a good place and King’s Lynn have got themselves a fantastic manager in place.”