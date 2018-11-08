Crusaders Under-18s face big National Cup clash

Crusaders Under 18s take on Ampthill in the National Cup on Sunday as the club’s women’s section goes from strength to strength.

Crusaders Under 18s entertain the Bedfordshire side (1.30pm kick-off) and they will be hoping to inspire the younger sections of the club to greater things.

The Under 15s and Under 13s are also in action with players from Diss, West Norfolk and North Walsham looking to turn on the style at Little Melton Rd.

Spectators are welcome and for more information about the matches or playing girls rugby contact Martin Alcock on 07952524154.

Crusaders Rugby Club boast one of the largest girls sections in East Anglia and beyond. The minis section at Crusaders has proven a strong development ground with girls making upwards of 25 percent of the players throughout the mixed age group levels and now the club has competitive girls only teams at numerous age groups.

West Norfolk Ladies lost 59-0 to Bury Foxes in a clash between two previously unbeaten teams.

Bury were a focused and well-drilled side, pushing physicality and fitness to the limit. West seemed startled, fractured and disorganised and did not settle. The clumping of the forwards allowed Bury to get the ball out to their backs and break through to score.

Bury’s defensive line was stable and strong leaving few opportunities while West remained determined throughout and play largely remained in Bury’s half.

The second half saw West start to settle and defend in a more comprehensive style. The forwards began to carry the ball more strongly and chances were made for the ball to be fed to the backs.

However, the loss of scrum-half captain Amber Wadlow made a telling difference to the communication and confidence on the pitch.

Lakenham Hewett went down 27-19 at home to Chelmsford.