Diss have an ideal opportunity to pick up their first win of the season

Diss tackle local rivals North Walsham at Mackenders earlier in the season Picture: HYWEL JONES Chasing Rainbows

What could be a defining spell of the season for Diss gets under way on Saturday with a crunch game at Mackenders.

Having lost all nine of their London One North matches so far, Diss take on an Old Fullerians side who have also yet to win, with a couple of extra bonus points keeping them off the bottom.

The South Norfolk side also have games against fellow strugglers Sudbury and Ruislip coming up before Christmas and need to get a decent haul from a favourable series of games to stand a realistic chance of avoiding the drop.

At their best Diss are more than capable of beating all these sides and their followers will be hoping that a level of determination and organisation returns to boost club morale and the players’ motivation.

The return of Warren Wilby into the midfield and Shaun Blyth on to the wing will certainly bring back a level of experience and true pace, providing accurate possession can be established by the forwards.

Meanwhile the return of Jamie Burroughs and Matt Cullum to the matchday squad will certainly bring an element of defensive resolve and help the younger players to improve and step up to the mark defensively. Ed Passmore returns to the front row while Andre Dunn moves into the centre to partner the experienced Warren Wilby.

Captain John Bergin has called for a truly concerted effort from all involved on Saturday in an attempt to gain reward for the efforts of those who have fully committed to the cause so far this season.

Diss return to Mackenders following two very difficult away fixtures, during which the squad suffered a series of injuries to key players as well as showing a lack of cohesion and at times discipline.

They were hammered 79-14 by HAC and followed that up with a 39-8 reverse against Amersham and Chiltern last weekend in a re-arranged fixture. It was an improved performance however, with the visitors only seven points adrift at the break.

Diss seconds resume their Eastern Counties One North programme with a trip to Norwich Union. Last weekend the Saracens bowed out of the Norfolk Intermediate Cup when they lost 47-12 to Crusaders at Little Melton.