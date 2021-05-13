Boost for Linnets over fans' return to The Walks

Published: 3:39 PM May 13, 2021

Fans will be allowed back into The Walks for two games in the final week of the season - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town have received a late-season boost as they prepare to welcome back fans to The Walks for the first time this year.

The Linnets have been given approval to have 1,600 people in attendance for their games at home to Solihull Moors on May 25 and Aldershot, four days later - the final week of the National League season.

The figure is an increase on the 1,400 limit that was set for the game against Torquay in December – the last time fans were allowed into the ground.

The attendance that day was just 625, but club general manager Mark Hearle believes the current optimism over the vaccination programme to curb the pandemic will see more people willing to attend the games – which will still be subject to Covid restrictions.

“It has been a long while coming,” he said. “I know we had supporters in in December - I know there was a lot of stigmas attached to that because people were very nervous and I completely understand that.

“Things are looking much, much better now and we hope there will be a good uptake of people wanting to come back in.

“A lot of hard work has had to go in to get to this stage but as a club we are delighted.”

Lynn have already invested in a number of safety measures at The Walks which has contributed to the extra capacity being granted by the local authority.

“We have installed extra crush barriers, raised some of the terraced areas as well behind the Tennyson Road and also in the main stand – downstairs in the paddock area we’ve installed some extra barriers as well, which has helped increase capacity.

“The Safety Advisory Group, SAG, have been superb. A lot of backing, a lot of advice from them and without that we would really have struggled to get this show on the road.”

Tickets for the two matches will be for home fans only and will need to be purchased online – there will be no walk-up sales on match days.

Ground prices are: adults £20, concessions £18, under-16s £5.



