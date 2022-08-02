Junior tennis champs flock to Cromer for association tournament

Tennis players from far afield as Leicester, Nottingham, Warwickshire and Essex travelled to Cromer for the 66th Lawn Tennis Association junior open tournament.

On Saturday the winners of more than 30 events were decided, following a week of play involving 168 players in doubles and singles games, vying for LTA points.

Tournament secretary Sheelagh McKenzie, referee John Bruley, groundsman Matthew Jordan and his assistant Peter Cooper and club volunteers played an integral part in making the tournament a success.

Singles events results were: Boys 18 and Under, Ethan Terry beat Seth Briggs-Williams 6-3 2-1 (retired); Girls 18 and Under, Anya Taylor beat Sophie Munks 6-2 7-6 (7); Boys 16 and Under, Daniel Franco-Key beat Kurt Jesson 6-3 6-2; Girls 16 and Under, Anya Taylor beat Oliwia Sztorc 5-7 6-4 10-7; Boys 14 and Under, Callum Hooper beat Rico Kalli 6-4 6-2; Girls 14 and Under, Bella Thomson beat Matilda Cabrera Burns 6-4 6-1; Boys 12 and Under, Hudson Reid beat Albert Xu 6-4 3-6 10-4; Girls 12 and Under, Papaya Douvall beat Amelia Bednarska 7-6 (6) 3-6 10-6; Boys 11 and Under, Orlando Wells beat Toby Phillips 4-2 4-1; Girls 11 and Under Amelia Bednarska beat Khensani Pfute 4-1 4-0; Boys 10 and Under, Beau Martinez-Mccune beat Ajax Millwood 4-1 4-2; Boys 9 and Under, Jack Burch beat Charlie Goodchild 7-3 5-7 7-2; Mixed 8 and Under, Freddie Bond beat Sofia Cawthorne 10-5; Mens Singles, Ethan Terry beat Daniel Franco-Key 6-0 6-2; Ladies Singles Louise Booker beat Millie Wileman 6-2 6-1.

Next week it is the turn of the adults as more than 130 players will be coming to Cromer to take part in 27 events and as well as the main events there will be various age related categories ranging from Over 35 to Over 65. Admission to the courts is free.



