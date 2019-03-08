Search

Tennis club to host coaching course for first time

PUBLISHED: 15:32 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 29 July 2019

Cromer Lawn Tennis & Squash Association to become a coaching centre. Picture: Martin Braybrook

Archant

A new coaching course by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) is now being offered in Cromer.

Cromer Lawn Tennis & Squash Association to become a coaching centre. Picture: Andy MargarsonCromer Lawn Tennis & Squash Association to become a coaching centre. Picture: Andy Margarson

The level one course will give people the chance to become a recognised tennis coach.

The course is being held for the first time at Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club.

Kelvin van Hasselt, chairman of the club, said: "This course is a fabulous opportunity for young people keen on tennis to get on the coaching ladder here in Norfolk without having the huge expense of travel and accommodation for courses elsewhere in UK.

"I hope this will be the first of many such courses to be held in Cromer.

"Such courses are needed here to make Norfolk pre-eminent for tennis in this country."

The course is three days long and is in Cromer on August 20, 21 and September 29.

For more information email: kelvin@afriocabookrep.com

