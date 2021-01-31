Cromer boxer's title hopes hit by positive Covid test

Published: 7:42 PM January 31, 2021

Liam Walsh's bid to become a two-time British champion has been put on hold after the Cromer fighter tested positive for Covid.

The 34-year-old was due to face Paul Hyland Jr in Bolton on February 19 for the vacant British lightweight title.

But MTK Global announced the fight had been postponed.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re hoping to get Karim Guerfi vs. Lee McGregor, and Liam Walsh vs. Paul Hyland Jnr rescheduled as soon as possible, so boxing fans won’t have to wait long to see those two fantastic fights.”

Walsh was due to fight last March but the show was pulled because of the virus. His last outing was in November 2019 when he beat Maxi Hughes to take his record to 23 wins and one defeat.

Walsh previously held the British and Commonwealth super-featherweight titles.