Search

Advanced search

'Today I officially announce my retirement as a fighter' - sad day for Craig Poxton

PUBLISHED: 11:19 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 01 January 2020

Craig Poxton after beating Boy Jones to win the Southern Area super-featherweight title Picture: Philip Sharkey/TGS Photo

Craig Poxton after beating Boy Jones to win the Southern Area super-featherweight title Picture: Philip Sharkey/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Lowestoft boxer Craig Poxton has been forced to retire because of an eye injury.

Craig Poxton after his last fight, a win over Ibrar Riyaz in May, 2018 Picture Mark HewlettCraig Poxton after his last fight, a win over Ibrar Riyaz in May, 2018 Picture Mark Hewlett

The popular 31-year-old finishes his career with 14 wins and five defeats - although two of those losses came before he relaunched his career in 2013 after a three-year absence from the ring.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Poxton said: "Today I officially announce my retirement as a fighter.

"After a freak accident at work causing a full thickness cornea laceration with permanent damage to my eye leaving me with less than 10pc vision and lucky I haven't lost it all together, the consultants have told me I would never pass my medical.

"I've had a lot of ups and downs in my two-part professional career and I owe a lot to the people I've been lucky enough to have in my team after somewhat of a false start. Most people know my story and I'm forever grateful for the memories and opportunities that I will never forget.

"Matt Smith my trainer getting me from the 13-stone mess that walked into his gym, giving me advice and direction both inside and out of boxing. Graham Everett, my manager, taking the chance on signing me and getting me the fights and opportunities both on the home shows and away days that we all grew to love.

"Mervyn Turner, my cutman/promoter keeping me in the fight on the away days and providing the local shows. All the fighters/trainers at Professional Boxing Training and Management centre for the countless rounds of sparring learning my trade behind the doors before fight night.

"It's not the way I wanted to go out but with a heavy heart and a tear in my good eye, I say thank you to everyone I know I've missed and not mentioned by name or tag but you know who you are and so do I! I will still be training, keeping myself on some sort of shape other than round, passing on what I can and hopefully helping the younger generation at Ultimate Boxing."

Poxton caused a major upset in February, 2017, when he beat Boy Jones to win the Southern Area super-featherweight title, and later that year pushed Leon Woodstock all the way before losing a European title fight - having suffered a terrible cut, which required a dozen stitches, in the second round.

Most Read

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

All you need to know ahead of Cromer New Year’s Day Fireworks

Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks return for 2020 Credit: Colin Finch

Redwell Brewery bosses defiant despite parent company liquidation

The parent company of Redwell Brewing is being placed in liquidation. Pic: Archant

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

11-hour battle to save home engulfed in flames

Fire crews fought flames from the early hours of the morning until 12.23pm. Picture: Phillip Leeder

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

7 fun runs taking place in 2020 - from Bubble Rush to Inflatable 5k

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Reader letter: You’re my hero for standing up to homophobic abuse

A man was brutally attacked by homophobes during a night out on Prince of Wales Road and was left suffering from a badly broken ankle. Photos: Alex Paton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists