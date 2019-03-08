Search

Stars chief hopes arrival of duo can kickstart the season against Wolves

PUBLISHED: 11:59 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 02 June 2019

Craig Cook will make his King's Lynn Stars debut at home to Wolves on Monday evening. Picture: Ian Burt

Craig Cook will make his King's Lynn Stars debut at home to Wolves on Monday evening. Picture: Ian Burt

Peter Schroeck is confident the new signings will make a good impact on King's Lynn as they take on Wolverhampton at the Adrian Flux Arena on Monday (7.30pm).

The Poultec Stars unveiled the signing of British duo Craig Cook and Simon Lambert on Tuesday in place of Erik Riss and Kasper Andersen and it is hoped the Lynn supporters will turn out in good numbers for their first home league fixture.

Wolves travel to Norfolk with an injury concern over former British Under-21 Champion Kyle Howarth - who crashed out of the British semi-final at Redcar. They will use rider replacement in place of the 25-year-old.

Stars' boss Schroeck said: "Erik is going to be out for about four weeks so, we knew we had to make a change, and I think bringing in a replacement like Craig Cook is exciting! He is looking forward to it, as am I and the rest of the boys so, it should be good.

"I hope the fans are excited as it is important that the fans support the team at home. Last year the club had an exceptional season and this time around it is a little bit harder. The fixtures are coming to our advantage now because we have quite a few home matches in the league, and I am sure we can turn it around from there.

"We are no different to any other club, you look through the league and most of them aren't running away with it when on the road. We haven't really had the chance to show what we can do at home and this is where I am going to judge how our season is going to go.

"Wolverhampton have got some riders in there who can cause a threat with Rory Schlein, Jacob Thorssell and Nick Morris which is why I felt we needed to strengthen our side because we have been struggling in heats 13 and 15.

"Having Craig there now means that Thomas Jorgensen and Ty Proctor can just get on with their jobs and I am quietly confident going into Monday."

KING'S LYNN: Robert Lambert, Michael Palm Toft, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Craig Cook, Lewis Kerr, Simon Lambert.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Kyle Howarth R/R, Jacob Thorssell, Nick Morris, Rory Schlein, Ashley Morris, Luke Becker.

