Search

Advanced search

GB star Cook ready to do 'proper job' with King's Lynn

PUBLISHED: 10:30 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 27 February 2020

Craig Cook in the pits at King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Craig Cook in the pits at King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Copyrighted

Great Britain international Craig Cook is revving up for his first full season in King's Lynn colours.

Craig Cook warming up one of his bikes Picture: Ian BurtCraig Cook warming up one of his bikes Picture: Ian Burt

After finding things tough over the last couple of years, the Whitehaven-born rider now has a plan in place which should mean Stars supporters will see the best of him in 2020.

Cook said: "I feel the last two years have been a bit scattered and obviously with doing the Grands Prix in 2018 and then last year was a bit higgledy-piggledy too. We were kind of all over the place not knowing what was going on, which was quite stressful.

"I think I can still do a great job at number five. I always feel like I have underachieved so we have put things into place in the off-season where I can get things right and get things organised, getting myself in a position where I am doing my job properly.

"Like I say, we have got things in order this year - we knew who we were signing for so everything has been stress-free getting all the bikes ready so we are pretty much ready to go for this season."

The Stars will have two former British champions in their ranks again this year and Cook was quick to praise number one Robert Lambert.

"I always feel that Robert is always probably going to be the number one," he said. "Obviously he had a bit of an off-season in 2019 and he knows his way around King's Lynn better than anyone. I think that he will get himself back together and back to his form from two years ago."

Cook has also welcomed the alterations being made to British tracks and feels they will benefit the sport in the UK.

"It is good see that promoters are running the tracks a bit slicker to suit the bikes of today," he said. "I mean, even King's Lynn has been slicker than it ever used to be but it is still grippy.

"The bikes are designed to be so much more aggressive and get so much more traction which can make it difficult racing.

"There's going to be some little changes to the track at Lynn this year and I think once we get dialled in around there you'll see how good the racing can be. I think once we get settled, it will be a massive benefit to us at home and probably even more so, on the road."

Most Read

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Storm Jorge: Norfolk set to miss 70mph winds

Norfolk is set to miss Storm Jorge, which will bring winds of up to 70mph to other parts of the UK. Picture: Met Office

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

‘It was like a film’ - Man describes son’s coronavirus test

Norwich Community Hospital, which has confirmed it is swabbing people for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

£205,000 makeover for popular walking trail and new circular route

A new circular walk between Holkham and Wells and accessiblity improvements to a popular part of the Norfolk Coast Path have officially been opened. From left, Adam Blackbourn from Active Trails, Holkham Estate's general manager of conservation, Jake Fiennes, Andrew Middleton and Matt Hayward from Norfolk County Council and county councillor for Wells, Dr Marie Strong. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ex-inspector overturns £100 parking fine for four-minute post office stop

The private car park at Earlham House on Earlham Road in Norwich which is the cause of controversy over parking fines. Adam Hayes (pictured) won a court case to overturn the charge. Picture: Archant

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Plans to put Norwich art shop ‘firmly on the map’

Kirstie Steadman puts the finishing touches to Norwich Art Shop’s showcase window featuring nine new artists. Picture: Norwich Art Shop

Leader defends luxury stay as council sets annual budget

Breckland Council leader Sam Chapman-Allen has defended the decision to book a stay at Congham Hall for cabinet members as they agreed the authority's latest budget. Picture: Breckland Council/Ian Burt.

Ondrej Duda hits the spot for City chief

Ondrej Duda has been a regular for Norwich City since his loan move from Hertha Berlin Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24