GB star Cook ready to do 'proper job' with King's Lynn

Craig Cook in the pits at King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Great Britain international Craig Cook is revving up for his first full season in King's Lynn colours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Craig Cook warming up one of his bikes Picture: Ian Burt Craig Cook warming up one of his bikes Picture: Ian Burt

After finding things tough over the last couple of years, the Whitehaven-born rider now has a plan in place which should mean Stars supporters will see the best of him in 2020.

Cook said: "I feel the last two years have been a bit scattered and obviously with doing the Grands Prix in 2018 and then last year was a bit higgledy-piggledy too. We were kind of all over the place not knowing what was going on, which was quite stressful.

"I think I can still do a great job at number five. I always feel like I have underachieved so we have put things into place in the off-season where I can get things right and get things organised, getting myself in a position where I am doing my job properly.

"Like I say, we have got things in order this year - we knew who we were signing for so everything has been stress-free getting all the bikes ready so we are pretty much ready to go for this season."

The Stars will have two former British champions in their ranks again this year and Cook was quick to praise number one Robert Lambert.

"I always feel that Robert is always probably going to be the number one," he said. "Obviously he had a bit of an off-season in 2019 and he knows his way around King's Lynn better than anyone. I think that he will get himself back together and back to his form from two years ago."

Cook has also welcomed the alterations being made to British tracks and feels they will benefit the sport in the UK.

"It is good see that promoters are running the tracks a bit slicker to suit the bikes of today," he said. "I mean, even King's Lynn has been slicker than it ever used to be but it is still grippy.

"The bikes are designed to be so much more aggressive and get so much more traction which can make it difficult racing.

"There's going to be some little changes to the track at Lynn this year and I think once we get dialled in around there you'll see how good the racing can be. I think once we get settled, it will be a massive benefit to us at home and probably even more so, on the road."