Costessey Park golfers celebrate Myhill and Cullington double

PUBLISHED: 08:58 27 September 2019

The Costessey Park teams line up for a group photo at Bawburgh after their wins in the Myhill and Cullington competitions. Back row (left to right): Bernie Vaughan, Kevin Webb, Dylan Green, Kevin Chapman, Sam Chadwick, Tony D’eath, Martyn Tanner, Warren Blackwell, Shaun Larkins, Chris Waterman, Aiden Tanner, Gary Ives; front: Peter Sturman, Ian Mellor, Roy Gee, Alex Clements, Barry Craske (club captain), Paul Donaghy and Phil Brown Picture: NCGU

Archant

There was a double celebration for Costessey Park's golfers at the weekend when they lifted the county's top two men's team trophies.

The Dereham team who won the annual competition for nine hole golf clubs in Norfolk Picture: DEBBIE BALESThe Dereham team who won the annual competition for nine hole golf clubs in Norfolk Picture: DEBBIE BALES

The Myhill team beat Sprowston Manor 16 up in the final at Bawburgh while the Cullington team saw off Royal Cromer 14 up in the competition for higher handicapped players.

On a beautiful day for golf county captains past and present Kevin Webb and Shaun Larkins were paired against brothers Josh and Matt Halliday in a high quality opening Myhill match. Larkins and Webb were two up at lunch and extended their lead to finish five up.

Match two saw Phil Brown and Aiden Tanner paired against Sean McCunnie and Andrew Glister. This was the closest match of the morning, with the pairings all square at lunch, but Brown and Tanner went on to win three up.

Match three was a great tussle between Warren Blackwell and Phil Donaghy and Seb Sadler and Jacob Jeary. The Sprowston Manor pairing had their noses in front by one hole at lunch but were edged out by one hole in the afternoon.

Ivor Collett from the Links Golf Club at West Runton recently achieved his third hole in one in the seniors match against Sheringham on the 170 yard uphill par three 14th hole. Ivor was partnered with Evan Tuck and they won the match on this hole by 5 & 4 against Joe MacMurray and Roger Blake. Picture: CLUBIvor Collett from the Links Golf Club at West Runton recently achieved his third hole in one in the seniors match against Sheringham on the 170 yard uphill par three 14th hole. Ivor was partnered with Evan Tuck and they won the match on this hole by 5 & 4 against Joe MacMurray and Roger Blake. Picture: CLUB

Match four saw Dylan Green and Tony D'eath beat Craig Morton and Steven Cooper seven up, after being five holes to the good at the halfway stage.

The Cullington final was a much closer affair, with Royal Cromer one up at the lunch, but as the afternoon unfolded Costessey Park pulled away.

Roy Gee and Alex Clements beat Pete Stott and Mick Davis by five holes, Kevin Chapman and Martin Tanner lost to Stephen Despesito and Nigel Green Street by three holes, Chris Waterman and Gary Ives beat Steve Bacon and Derek Hollick six up and Ian Mellor and Sam Chadwick beat Kevin Coulson and Keith Jakings six up.

Matchplay Championships

The efforts of the county's amateur players in acquiring Order of Merit points throughout the season will be marked with the staging of the County Matchplay Championships at sponsors Heacham Manor on the weekend of October 12 and 13.

Jack Cullington of Bawburgh finished top of Scratch section with 854.17 points after winning five of the seven events plus the County Amateur title, with Richard Wilson of Dereham second on 392. Kevin Webb won the Handicap section from Scott Wright while Mason Bernstein and Alfie Edgson won the junior scratch and handicaps respectively.

The top 16 scratch and handicap players will be competitng in knockout singles next month, with the finals taking place on the Sunday.

Scratch, first tee: 8am - Carl Green (Gt Yarmouth & Caister) v Iain Yule (King's Lynn), 8.08 - Aider Tanner (Costessey Park) v Mason Bernstein (King's Lynn), 8.16 - Kale Heath (King's Lynn) v Ben Rawsthorne (Sheringham), 8.24 - Richard Wilson (Dereham) v Tommy Hunt (Gt Yarmouth & Caister), 8.32 - Warren Bates (Heacham Manor) v Mark Eglington (Eaton), 8.40 - Aaron Stuttard (Bawburgh) v Joe Robinson (Royal Norwich), 8.48 - Scott Wright (Middleton Hall) v Dylan Green (Costessey Park), 8.56 - Jack Cullington (Bawburgh) v Kane Hindle (Wensum Valley).

Handicap, 13th tee: 8am - Sean Rafferty (Costessey Park) v Casey Patterson (Royal Cromer), 8.08 - Sam Chadwick (Costessey Park) v Andrew Cullington (Bawburgh), 8.16 - Jacob Jeary (Sprowston Manor) v Paul Donaghy (Costessey Park), 8.24 - Alfie Edgson (Heacham Manor) v Gary Robinson (Royal Norwich), 8.32 - Warren Blackwell (Costessey Park) v Ian Rafferty (Costessey Park), 8.40 - Charlie Woodward (Barnham Broom) v Justin Fordham (Bawburgh), 8.48 - Kevin Overton (Bawburgh) v Charlie Green (Bawburgh), 8.56 - Kevin Webb (Costessey Park) v Luke Hudson (Royal Norwich).

Nine Hole Alliance

The annual Norfolk Nine Hole Alliance competition was held at Mattishall Golf Club.

Players from the county's nine hole courses at Fakenham, Mattishall, Dereham, Searles Hunstanton, Mundesley, Ryston Park and Feltwell took part, with Dereham coming out on top.

Teams of eight players from each club participated, consisting of two seniors, two men, two women and two juniors. They competed for the best combined team stableford score.

There was also an individual stableford competition for best overall individual in each category. The hosts took three of the prizes through Kate Duffield, Harry Bradfield and Mike Lence (senior) while Dereham's Tom Thrower was top junior.

