Wymondham 20 cancelled due to the coronavirus

The Wymondham 20 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. Picture: Archant Archant

The Wymondham 20 race has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Organisers at Wymondham AC announced their decision on Tuesday morning that after the government’s latest announcement they have no option but to cancel the event, which was scheduled for Sunday, March 29.

A decision over if the event can be re-scheduled later this year will be made at the end of May, possibly for runners in preparation for other postponed major events like the London and Manchester marathons.

You may also want to watch:

Race director Katie Whitmore said: “We can confirm now that you will be able to carry your entry over to the next running of this event, whether it is later in 2020 or in spring 2021.

“You will also be able to transfer your entry to another runner, whether or not the race sells out. If you don’t want to take up either of these options, we will be happy to refund your entry fee.

“Please email us at wymondhamraces@gmail.com if you would like a refund. Thank you for your understanding.”