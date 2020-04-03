Coronavirus: How it affects Norfolk football

Football is on lockdown in most parts of Norfolk Picture: Chris lakey Archant

Anglian Combination League matches look set to go ahead on Saturday as football feels the full effects of the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A number of leagues followed the lead of the Premier League and Football League in suspending games.

But the Anglian Combination was an exception, along with the National League North, which features King's Lynn Town.

On Friday afternoon, secretary Chris McCulloug tweeted: 'At the moment, all Anglian Combination matches are continuing as normal. The league are monitoring instructions from the FA and government and if the situation changes, will consider any required actions and inform clubs straight away.'

Lowestoft Town's next two league matches have been postponed after officials at the BetVictor Southern League announced they had postponed all matches for the next two weekends.

It means Lowestoft's scheduled home league match at Crown Meadow against Hitchin Town on Saturday and the away match at Banbury United next Saturday have been called off.

Dereham Town's will also be out of action after the Isthmian League said: 'The Board has decided that as an immediate step matches scheduled for tomorrow and next midweek will be postponed and we will review the situation daily as to when fixtures can recommence.'

The Thurlow Nunn League have postponed all games and say the situation will be reviewed on Monday March 30 'but even if the decision was then taken to restart, no games would be played in any of our competitions until at least Saturday 3rd April 2020'.

Norfolk FA said in a statement: 'It is not felt that all grassroots fixtures need to be cancelled as a matter of course at this time, although some may need to be if teams are self-isolating and are unable to play, or if teams are concerned about playing and the league agrees to postpone.

'We would advise all leagues to show common sense, and if there are teams that have players or coaching staff in self-isolation then that fixture is postponed.'

Wroxham confirmed on Friday that they had two players in self isolation and others feeling unwell.