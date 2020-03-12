Search

Linnets: Business as usual as coronavirus take a grip on sport

PUBLISHED: 16:44 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:06 12 March 2020

The Walks - home of the Linnets Picture: Chris Lakey

Archant

King's Lynn Town say it's 'business as usual' as the coronavirus begins to take an increasing grip on sport.

Non league games in Norfolk are all expected to go ahead as usual this weekend, with the Linnets' home game against Guiseley in the National League North topping the bill.

Lynn general manager Mark Hearle said: 'It's business as usual for now. We are following all advice from the Football Association and the National League and we encourage everyone attending Saturday's fixture to follow the government and Public Health England's guidance on hygiene.

The FA has sent out to clubs what are set to be daily updates with the emphasis on there currently being no reason to cancel games.

However the situation is obviously very fluid.

'The latest advice from Government is that there is presently no rationale to close or cancel sporting events, but this may change as the situation evolves,' the FA directive said.

'There is a higher likelihood of severe illness the older you are (not an increased chance of contracting the virus), with those under 25 likely to be unaffected by the disease.

'However,there is no age-specific guidance at this moment in time.'

Local officials are trying to keep up to date with happenings but again they know things could change very quickly.

Peter Hutchings, chairman of the Thurlow Nunn League, said that while no games are off because of the virus the League Dinner, schedule for May, had been called off.

'We have shared the FA guidance on the virus with our clubs,' he said.

'I suppose on average we get attendances of about 100 and in open spaces, but it's very fluid as everyone knows.

'Obviously people and their health is the most important thing.

'We have called off the dinner because we can't go booking an event in May which required a good-sized deposit, just to maybe have to call it off later.'

Nick Robinson, chairman of the Isthmian League said: 'We will be as flexible as we can with clubs. What we will do as a league is be flexible and like everyone else will be guided by the Government.'

