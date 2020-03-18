Runners urged not to organise gatherings as parkrun UK suspends all events

Runners at the start line of a previous parkrun at Gorleston Cliffs Picture: Richard Knibb Richard Knibb

Runners have been urged not to arrange their own gatherings, after Parkrun UK cancelled its weekly Saturday morning events in response to government health precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A host of Parkrun events are held around the region, a 5km free fun run or walk, including four in the Norwich area. However, none will be held from this weekend and organisers are doubtful the runs will return in April.

Members have this morning been sent an email, stating: “We’re writing to let you know that, in line with public health advice, we have taken the decision to close all parkrun events across the United Kingdom with immediate effect.

“Initially, this closure will be in place until the end of March, however this is largely to bring all parkrun countries into the same time frame and we very much expect closures to continue through April at least.

“Going forward we will update parkrunners regularly and aim to communicate important information as soon as is appropriate.”

MORE: Pubs fighting to stay open amid coronavirus social distancing

Events in our region include Hunstanston, Holkham, Sheringham and Blicking in north Norfolk, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft on the east coast, King’s Lynn, March, Swaffham and Littleport in the west, Brandon, Thetford and Soham in the south and Lingwood, Brundall, Mulbarton and Watton centrally.

The statement, sent by Parkrun UK’s chief operating officer Tom Williams, continued: “We know that this message may be a difficult one for you to receive, and many people will be wondering what to do without their regular weekly catch-up. Please rest assured that we are working hard to develop our strategy so that we are able to support the health and happiness of parkrunners around the world during this difficult time.

“Remaining active is incredibly important, and we are working on ways to encourage and support that, however please do not arrange group gatherings at your parkrun venues while parkrun events are suspended.

“Thanks for your continued support, and please know that the parkrun family is there for you.”

- Click here to join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates group on Facebook for all the latest updates in your community