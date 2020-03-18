Search

Advanced search

Runners urged not to organise gatherings as parkrun UK suspends all events

PUBLISHED: 10:02 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 18 March 2020

Runners at the start line of a previous parkrun at Gorleston Cliffs Picture: Richard Knibb

Runners at the start line of a previous parkrun at Gorleston Cliffs Picture: Richard Knibb

Richard Knibb

Runners have been urged not to arrange their own gatherings, after Parkrun UK cancelled its weekly Saturday morning events in response to government health precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A host of Parkrun events are held around the region, a 5km free fun run or walk, including four in the Norwich area. However, none will be held from this weekend and organisers are doubtful the runs will return in April.

Members have this morning been sent an email, stating: “We’re writing to let you know that, in line with public health advice, we have taken the decision to close all parkrun events across the United Kingdom with immediate effect.

“Initially, this closure will be in place until the end of March, however this is largely to bring all parkrun countries into the same time frame and we very much expect closures to continue through April at least.

“Going forward we will update parkrunners regularly and aim to communicate important information as soon as is appropriate.”

MORE: Pubs fighting to stay open amid coronavirus social distancing

Events in our region include Hunstanston, Holkham, Sheringham and Blicking in north Norfolk, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft on the east coast, King’s Lynn, March, Swaffham and Littleport in the west, Brandon, Thetford and Soham in the south and Lingwood, Brundall, Mulbarton and Watton centrally.

The statement, sent by Parkrun UK’s chief operating officer Tom Williams, continued: “We know that this message may be a difficult one for you to receive, and many people will be wondering what to do without their regular weekly catch-up. Please rest assured that we are working hard to develop our strategy so that we are able to support the health and happiness of parkrunners around the world during this difficult time.

“Remaining active is incredibly important, and we are working on ways to encourage and support that, however please do not arrange group gatherings at your parkrun venues while parkrun events are suspended.

“Thanks for your continued support, and please know that the parkrun family is there for you.”

- Click here to join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates group on Facebook for all the latest updates in your community

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

More stores close in Norwich’s Chapelfield as a result of coronavirus

The Disney Store in Chapelfield is closing temporarily because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant library

Further schools to be hit by coronavirus closures

Warren School in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will be closed from 3pm on Wednesday, March 18 until after the Easter holidays. Picture: Google Images

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

‘We will remain open’ - Pubs fighting to stay open amid coronavirus social distancing

The bar at the Fat Cat Brewery Tap in Norwich. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

Broads Authority hits back at report accusing it of ‘manipulation’ and ‘deception’

The Broads Authority has been accused of 'misleading' stakeholders in a secret report

PJs, Pink Floyd and pesky pets: A light-hearted guide to working at home

Reporter David Hannant's cat Willow decides to intervene as he works from home. Picture: David Hannant
Drive 24