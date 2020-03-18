Search

Grand East Anglia Run postponed until October

PUBLISHED: 17:01 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 18 March 2020

Runners get off the start line of the 2017 Grand East Anglia Run. Picture: Ian Burt

The Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) has been postponed until Sunday, October 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which was supposed to take place on Sunday, May 3, has been rescheduled along with the Mini GEAR race.

A statement said: “Following the UK Government announcement, advising the public to stop non-essential contact and all non-essential travel, and after consultation with the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and Alive West Norfolk, we can confirm that the GEAR 10K and Mini GEAR, which was due to be staged on Sunday 3rd May, has been postponed.

“Understandably there will be a lot of disappointed runners but the safety of you the runners and the public must come first.

“The GEAR 10K and Mini GEAR will now be staged on Sunday 25th October. Should current entrants not be able to make this date, they will be offered the opportunity to transfer to another event. We will be in touch with all current entrants in the coming week with further details.

You may also want to watch:

“Get into GEAR training sessions will also be postponed till later in the year and be organised as a build up to the new event date in October.

“Whilst we all enter a time of uncertainty both personally and professionally can we ask that we all remember why these events take place in the first place. We are very proud of our community and not only the monies you continue to raise for charity but the support you offer one another on the build up and on the day itself.

“Our team like you have spent months preparing for these events and are as disappointed as you that we can’t deliver the events as planned.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure entrants have the best race day experience on Sunday 25th October and will update you both on social media and via email with any updates available.

“Whilst we appreciate some will be frustrated by the news and the rescheduling of many events this year, can we ask that we all remember to be kind to one another.

“Thank you for your continued support and here’s to seeing you on the start line very soon.”

